Love Island’s Jess Looks Like A Totally Different Person After A Makeover

The former islander went BLONDE for a night out with her pal Olivia Attwood...

Love Island‘s Jessica Shears has done a total Kim Kardashian.

Yup. The 24-year-old, who shot to fame on this year’s series of the reality show, took to the ‘gram last night to showcase a dramatic makeover.

And it sent fans wild.

Posting a selfie with her BFF Olivia Atwood, Jess implied that she’d reached for the scissors and the bleach bottle when she showcased a cropped blonde lob.

Absolutely loving mine and @oliviajade_attwood GLAM today by the amazing @fern_makeup and @carlbembridgehair ❤️ loving my wig – let's see if it's true what they say about who has more fun 👸🏼👸🏼💖 A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Reactions from fans included: ‘omgggg DIDNT EVEN RECOGNISE HER’ and ‘I was literally just about to unfollow you cos I had no idea who you were & how you got there 😂😂😂!! Then I saw your name. WOW you look so different as a blonde!! Gorgeous though! 💖 [sic]’.

But all wasn’t quite what it seemed.

When you finally get reunited with your sister and she has joined the blonde side 😈👱🏼‍♀️ (Dream glam team; @fern_makeup & @carlbembridgehair cheeky photo bomb) A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Jess gave the game away in her Instagram caption, writing: ‘Absolutely loving mine and @oliviajade_attwood GLAM today by the amazing @fern_makeup and@carlbembridgehair ❤️

‘…loving my wig – let’s see if it’s true what they say about who has more fun 👸🏼👸🏼💖’.

Yup. It’s a only a wig, people.

👸🏼feeling like Barbie thanks to @carlbembridgehair @fern_makeup A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Rocking her ‘do for a night out with her Love Island pals, Jess and her boyfriend Dom Lever enjoyed a double date with Liv and her man Chris Hughes.

Jess was clearly feeling the lighter side of life, posting a number of blonde selfies to her social media pages.

Alongside one snap she wrote: ‘feeling like Barbie’.

ATOMIC BLONDE VIBES – @jessica_rose_uk HAIR – Carl Bembridge Wig cut coloured styled and fitted by me Makeup – by my girl @fern_makeup A post shared by Carl Bembridge Celebrity Hair (@carlbembridgehair) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The reality star, who was one of the first to leave the ITV2 show this summer, also turned up to support Kem Cetinay at his launch event for BoohooMAN.

And she looked super loved-up with her boyfriend Dom.

It seems as though Jess’s new look won’t be around for long though, as she shared with her Instagram followers: ‘back to the dark side today though 👸🏽’.

Oh, we do love a hairover.