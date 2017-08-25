Love Island’s Jess Looks Like A Totally Different Person After A Makeover
The former islander went BLONDE for a night out with her pal Olivia Attwood...
Love Island‘s Jessica Shears has done a total Kim Kardashian.
Yup. The 24-year-old, who shot to fame on this year’s series of the reality show, took to the ‘gram last night to showcase a dramatic makeover.
And it sent fans wild.
Posting a selfie with her BFF Olivia Atwood, Jess implied that she’d reached for the scissors and the bleach bottle when she showcased a cropped blonde lob.
Reactions from fans included: ‘omgggg DIDNT EVEN RECOGNISE HER’ and ‘I was literally just about to unfollow you cos I had no idea who you were & how you got there 😂😂😂!! Then I saw your name. WOW you look so different as a blonde!! Gorgeous though! 💖 [sic]’.
But all wasn’t quite what it seemed.
Jess gave the game away in her Instagram caption, writing: ‘Absolutely loving mine and @oliviajade_attwood GLAM today by the amazing @fern_makeup and@carlbembridgehair ❤️
‘…loving my wig – let’s see if it’s true what they say about who has more fun 👸🏼👸🏼💖’.
Yup. It’s a only a wig, people.
Rocking her ‘do for a night out with her Love Island pals, Jess and her boyfriend Dom Lever enjoyed a double date with Liv and her man Chris Hughes.
Jess was clearly feeling the lighter side of life, posting a number of blonde selfies to her social media pages.
Alongside one snap she wrote: ‘feeling like Barbie’.
The reality star, who was one of the first to leave the ITV2 show this summer, also turned up to support Kem Cetinay at his launch event for BoohooMAN.
And she looked super loved-up with her boyfriend Dom.
It seems as though Jess’s new look won’t be around for long though, as she shared with her Instagram followers: ‘back to the dark side today though 👸🏽’.
Oh, we do love a hairover.