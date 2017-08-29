Love Island’s Jessica Shears Hints At Baby Plans On Instagram

Ooh, what could this mean?!

It looks like Love Island‘s Jessica Shears found everything she was looking for when she met fellow islander Dom Lever on the hit ITV2 dating show.

After leaving the villa when she was voted out by the other islanders (ouch) Jess was unfortunately the subject of a LOT of rumours.

However, the brunette beauty has proved all the haters wrong and it appears that her and boyfriend Dom are SERIOUSLY loved up.

They’ve even got matching tattoos, guys. If that’s not commitment then we don’t know what is.

And although the pair have been keeping all the fans up to date with their relationship on social media, Jess’ latest post have caused fans to go into complete meltdown as it looks like they could be ready to take a VERY big step…

Taking to Instagram, the model posted a picture of a stunning brunette woman dressed in black jeans and heels (who looks extremely like Jess herself) with a pram, and she captioned it: ‘GOALS ❤️👏🏽 #inspo’

So what does THIS mean!?

Could Jess be hinting that her and Dom are ready to start a family?

Well, fans of the couple were quick to comment their suspicions…

‘Dropping hints like @jessica_rose_uk @domlever 😂👪 [sic]’ one follower teased the model, while another suspected the same: ‘Ohhh having some ideas 👶👶👶 [sic]’

One seemed shocked, commenting: ‘Thinking about children already 😳 [sic]’ whereas others seemed very pleased that Jess could be ready to start a family, writing: ‘U guys would be like the best parents [sic]’ and ‘something you need to tell everyone? 🤗 [sic]’

Neither Jess nor Dom have addressed the new speculation.

Still, we’d LOVE there to be some more Love Island baby news!

By Emily Jefferies