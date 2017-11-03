Eeek...

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on this year’s series of Love Island, and since leaving the show the pair have kept their romance relatively under wraps.

But now Calvin Klein model Jamie has spoken out about his relationship and hinted that there is some VERY big news that they will announce soon..

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, the reality star said: ‘Things are really good between us… We’ve been going out for two months two and a half months, and we’re taking things slow.

‘Even now we’re out of the Love Island villa, things are not as natural as going out and meeting someone. Although we’re out there in the real world it’s not really the real world to us,’ he continued, before cryptically adding: ‘We’re not really thinking too much about it. We’re staying busy. But there’ll be some news, don’t worry.’

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Thanks for sending our brains into overdrive, Jamie.

And girlfriend Camilla has been equally as positive about her man, telling OK! magazine: ‘We don’t feel any pressure, as long as we’re happy. We are just taking things at our own pace.

More: Eddie Redmayne And His Wife Hannah Have Some Exciting News

So honoured to attend an inspiring evening at #PrideofBritain with @tsbbank tonight! #TSBLocalPride #ad A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

‘I think the trick is to enjoy things as they are now, and that builds a strong foundation for the future,’ she continued. ‘Any woman might feel great for 12 hours in the day, but then in the evening you don’t feel great about yourself.’

See: Olivia Attwood Brands Love Island Co-Star Marcel Somerville ‘Bitter’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Cam added: ‘It’s a very normal thing. To give Jamie his due – he is very good at making me feel good.’

Awww.

The brunette beauty went on to gush about the work Jamie is doing to raise awareness about mental health: ‘He is great at bringing that up and asking those questions [about mental health]. He is going to make a huge difference. He has my absolute full support.’

So Jamilla seem stronger than ever and we’re loving it.