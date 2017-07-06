Love Island Newcomer Jamie Jewitt’s Ex Has Branded Him A ‘Love Rat’

Love Island fans had high hopes for Jamie and Camilla. But his former flame has just revealed something that might change that...

Jamie Jewitt arrived in the Love Island villa last night and, after taking three of the girls out on a date, he certainly stirred the pot.

Picking Tyla Carr, Amber Davies and Camilla Thurlow for a glass of wine in the sunshine, the Calvin Klein model seemed to have decided to get to know a few of the girls – not caring too much about the fact that many of them are happily coupled-up.

Well, that’s the name of the game.

After Cam’ called things off with newcomer Craig, who has since been dumped from the island, fans have been hoping for a knight in shining armour to finally break down her romantic barriers.

And, sure enough, she and Jamie seemed to be getting on pretty well during their date on Wednesday night’s show.

In fact, the pair have a lot in common, sparking conversations around their favourite books and places they’ve loved to travel to.

In a conversation with the Beach Hut camera, Cam’ gushed about the fact that she’d had the opportunity to date a Calvin Klein model.

Aw, Cammy.

Unfortunately, while this has been going on in sunny Majorca, one of Jamie’s exes has spoken out. And you might recognise her.

Georgina Leigh took part in last year’s series of Big Brother. Her reality TV resume also includes an appearance in E4’s Taking New York – which just so happened to star Jamie too.

Yup. If you thought you recognised him, it’s because he’s graced our screens before.

Warning Camilla to ‘be careful’, Georgina claimed to The Sun: ‘I know Jamie inside out and he can charm the back legs off a donkey.

‘He is so lovely girls throw themselves at him, but he cheats on all his girlfriends. He’s a love rat and will admit it himself. He loves women and can’t help himself.’

Oh dear.

What’s more, Georgina – who reportedly used to date him – added: ‘Camilla should be careful as she isn’t exciting enough to change him – she is too boring and sweet to keep his attention. He needs snapping into shape and Camilla isn’t the right person to do that.’

Oh no!

We don’t think Cam’ will be able to take much more heartache…