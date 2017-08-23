Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt Opens Up About His Battle With Depression

Love Island hunk Jamie Jewitt would appear – on the surface – to have it all.

The looks, the charm, the career and now the girl. But the reality star has opened up about his battle with depression, and how Camilla Thurlow has helped him turn his life around.

After leaving the villa, Jamie and Camilla jetted abroad to assist on a charity mission helping refugees.

The 27-year-old Calvin Klein model tells The Sun: ‘I had a decent life before going on Love Island. I lived a flash life being a model but coming from that I was very depressed. I wasn’t at all happy.

‘I know being with Camilla and working on projects like this make me smile and that’s what I’m doing at the moment. We haven’t left each other’s side since we left the villa. We’ve only had three days apart since the end of the show.’

He’s also credited his Love Island experience, telling MailOnline: ‘Walking into that villa and meeting everybody and getting the social side of my life back was incredible because on a night out I wouldn’t give much away to my mates, but being in an environment like that and making such close bonds that was a massive help.

‘And obviously meeting Cam’ on top of that [was amazing], coming out and being able to share all of this with somebody, she’s just seen my happier sides. She’s been great, I told her all about my past and talked about it.’

Jamie also defended claims that he ‘followed’ Camilla on her expedition, continuing: ‘It has come out that I have just followed Camilla’s lead but that isn’t the case. I didn’t have the contacts for it and I can thank her for that one but it is something I have wanted to do for a long time.

‘Meeting Camilla gave me the chance to make my plans a reality. It is incredible to have met someone like Cam’ who has the same interests as me, which is why we still getting on so well now.

The best first day of our trip I could have imagined, i have never had such a rewarding experience thanks to @hollypenalver and @indigovolunteers at #neakavala #camp looking forward to the rest of the week and many more trips to come! #dropintheocean keep an eye out for mine and cams short documentary coming post trip 📽 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

‘She has done some amazing things in her life and I am so lucky she is nice enough to let me come along with her.’