Love Island’s Harley Judge Hits Out At Chris Hughes On Twitter

After being dumped from the Island, Harley is now watching the action from home...

We were all devastated to see lovely Harley be the first to be dumped from Love Island on Friday.

When we saw his bromance with Marcel torn apart, we couldn’t help but shed a tear as the two hunks sobbed into each others arms before Harley was booted from the villa.

Since then he’s been catching up on all the episodes he’s missed, and last night he joined us in tweeting about the action.

It was arguably the most entertaining episode of the series so far, and Harley had a LOT to say.

It seemed he was very unimpressed with Chris’s antics, writing: ‘Wow Chris buddy not cool.’

Particularly when poor Chloe was getting pretty badly ‘mugged off’ by the new lad…

‘Go on @chloecrowhurst_ tell him what’s what,’ he supported his Essex pal.

As Chris’s ego grew, so did Harley’s anger.

He raged: ‘Get me back in the villa now, s*** would go down’, before asking alongside a pretty cringed-out selfie: ‘What is going on!?’

We presume that was during the polar bear chat… We don’t know what was going on, either.

After going on dates with both Tyne-Lexy and Gabby, it seemed Olivia was Chris’ next (and sixth?!) target.

Olivia had previously confided in Jessica about her romantic feelings towards Chris, and Jessica wasted no time in telling her beau Dom and spreading it round almost the entire villa.

After some strong encouragement from Jess, Olivia decided to end things with Sam.

Not only were viewers gutted at this, but ex-Islander Harley was in disbelief. ‘This cannot happen,’ he wrote. ‘I will be gutted .. was gunning for these two.’

Could helping split up one of the favourite couples in the villa be a tactical move from ‘power couple’ Dom and Jess? Hmm…

At the end of the episode we were treated to a sneak peak of tonight’s action… and it gets more explosive than ever.

Teasing us with a brief clip of Sam and Chris going head to head over Olivia, Harley responded by showing his support for Sam: ‘Oh my f***ing days, these twist and turns and killing. Backing @SamGowland123 all day.’

It looks there’ll be some fireworks tonight.

By Emily Jefferies