It looks like Georgia isn't sat at home crying about Sam, to say the least...

We were pretty gutted to hear that Love Island couple Georgia Harrison and Sam Gowland had split over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the news, Georgia wrote: ‘Would like to confirm that myself and sam are no longer together. Unfortunately for some men one girl isn’t always enough [sic].’

Eep. Despite then going on to claim that Sam DIDN’T cheat, Georgia admitted the relationship had ‘broken down’ a couple of weeks earlier.

The blonde beauty also tweeted about her hopes of finding a man: ‘I can guarantee I went in to the villa with the hopes of finding love. Fingers crossed I find it outside the villa instead.’

More: In Defence Of Love Island’s Gabby Allen’ V Festival Wardrobe

Well, well, well… It looks like Georgia isn’t short of suitors.

The 22-year-old was reportedly spotted getting close to reality star Joey Essex and radio DJ Roman Kemp at V Fest this weekend.

A source told The Sun: ‘She thinks Roman is great fun. After meeting at V Festival they got on so well, he really makes her laugh. It’s been a horrible few days for her so watching her have a laugh with someone who’ll treat her well is great to see. They’ve swapped numbers and want to go out again soon.’

Ooh, this is exciting!

See: Exclusive! Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Tells Us How To Deal With A F**k Boy

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And an insider told The Mirror: ‘Forget Love Island, Georgia might have more luck finding the L-word closer to home. Joey kept kissing her cheeks and whispering in her ear.

‘They left hand-in-hand together.’

Go on, Georgia!

However, a spokesperson for Joey revealed to MailOnline that the pair are just ‘friends’: ‘Joey and Georgia have been family friends for many years and this is still the case.’

She’s also tweeted: ‘Just seen an article regarding me and @JoeyEssex_ we’ve been family friends for years. Media implying it’s anything more is simply not true.’