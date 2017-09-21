Love Island’s Georgia Harrison Hits Back At Photoshop Claims

Poor Georgia has come under a lot of criticism lately...

Georgia Harrison was shot back into the limelight after appearing on ITV2’s hit summer dating show Love Island.

From previously appearing on The Only Way Is Essex Georgia had already built herself a foundation of fans, but there seems to be more love for Georgia than ever after she won hearts across the country with her quick wit and lovable personality in the villa.

However, sadly Georgia has recently come under fire from her followers after posting this sultry snap on Instagram…

'Why the fuck can't I have fun all the time?' – Kate moss #motelrocks #motelbabe @motelrocks Makeup – @kourt.mua A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Despite usually getting a lot of love from her 713 thousand followers, the Essex beauty was flooded with accusations that she had photoshopped her legs.

‘HOW HILARIOUS IS THE EDITING OF HER LEGS,’ one commented, while another slammed the reality star: ‘Photo shop on the legs it’s obvious and tbh she ain’t all that pretty in any photo jhe voice and laugh are annoying af [sic]’

Harsh, right? And it didn’t stop there…

One criticised Georgia: ‘wtaf the worst photoshop I’ve ever seen, look at her legs 😂 [sic]’ and another called it ‘awful’: ‘Awful photoshop. Trying to be an idol for women and you put this picture up. Very sad!! [sic]’

However, Georgia hit back at the haters and commented back on her post…

‘I’ve got a lot of insecurities but my legs are not one of them,’ she honestly admitted.

‘I’ve got adequate legs in real life so why would I feel the need to photoshop them? It’s the angle!’ she hit back before going on to joke: ‘If I was leaning forward my legs could look like this 🥖🌭 and my boobs would look like this 🥞🥞 [sic]’

And her bff – fellow ex-TOWIE star Fran Parman – stepped in to defend her bestie.

‘LOL people got to much time on there hands… @georgialouiseharrisonon the other ain’t.. [sic]’ Fran began.

Had such an amazing day at #LFW #fashion #love Tap for outfit tags Makeup – @beautymollymakeup A post shared by Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

‘she ain’t got time to sit there and photoshop.. if she did the bed would be wonky and so would the wall she’s legit the worst at photoshop!! Rock them pins gf 💁🏻❤️ [sic]’

And she wasn’t the only one who had Georgia’s back, as many of her loyal fans stood by her.

‘Wtf!!!! All these trouts saying horrid nasty things shut the f**k up the lot of u and take a look in the mirror. Keyboard gangster 🖕🏼🖕🏼 your beautiful Georgi and don’t let any of these munters tell u otherwise!! [sic]’ one slammed the critics.

Another praised the reality star: ‘Your gorgeous Georgia and have an amazing figure !! The only reason people hate is because you have something they want so really they’re all just complimenting you 💁🏼😂❤️ [sic]’

We couldn’t agree more!