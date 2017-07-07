Here’s Why You Might Recognise Love Island Newcomer Georgia Harrison

We got a glimpse of the new islander at the end of Thursday night's episode. But there's something you need to know...

If, like us, you tuned in to last night’s episode of Love Island – as you do every night, don’t lie – you’ll already know that there’s a new girl that’s about to descend on the villa. And, true to form, she’s set to take some drama along with her.

At the very end of Thursday night’s helping of the ITV2 show, the producers revealed a gorgeous blonde hiding in the leaves outside of the Majorca hotspot. But, wait a minute, haven’t we seen that face somewhere before?

YES. YES WE HAVE.

Georgia Harrison graced our screens during the thirteenth series of The Only Way Is Essex, having had a bit of a thing with Lewis Bloor (who was also starring in the reality show at the time).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: There’s A Scientific Reason Why You NEED To Watch Love Island

The 22-year-old has explained why she’s decided to head into the most talked about villa in the country: ‘It looks like so much fun – I’m single, I want to meet someone and I can’t think of anywhere better to try and do that than on a hot island with loads of good looking, young people.’

Can’t blame a girl, can you?

Of course, she was sure to answer the BIG question – who has she got her eye on?

‘I’ve heard that two new boys have dropped in. I don’t know much about their personalities yet but they are both good looking boys so I don’t know why something couldn’t progress there,’ she says.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Hmm. So Theo and Jamie better watch out.

See: Fans Are Sharing The Same Thing About Love Island’s Theo On Twitter

Hailing from Essex, a few Love Island fans seem to be questioning whether or not she might have a connection to Kem Cetinay. Well, he does know a few of the TOWIE boys.

Viewers have speculated on Twitter, with comments including: ‘wouldnt it be great if she was Kem’s ex’ [sic] and ‘What if this new girl is Kem’s ex? They’ve done that in the past 😨 if she even tries anything I’m flying over there #loveisland’ [sic].

Whether she knows him or not, she’s certainly made her feelings about Kem’s relationship with Amber very clear.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier in the series, she took to Twitter to say: ‘Kems got such a big heart bless him 🤗 he deserves more’ [sic].

Having watched Kember finally make things official during last night’s show, it will be interesting to see how this one unfolds…