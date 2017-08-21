It Looks Like Love Island’s Gabby And Marcel Are Taking The Next Step

It's been reported that the couple are moving in together. Aw

We may have some very exciting news about one of this year’s Love Island couples.

It’s been reported that Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville are taking the next step in their relationship… by moving in together!

A source tells The Sun: ‘Marcel has asked Gabby to move in with him and this will be happening early September once Gabby has undertaken the notice on her current apartment.’

TBH, we’re not exactly surprised to hear that things between Gabby, 25, and 31-year-old Marcel are moving so quickly.

They went official in the villa, and both dropped the ‘L bomb’ before they finished in fourth place.

The couple have even previously spoken out about shacking up together, with Gabby telling LI host Caroline Flack earlier this month: ‘Not right now but we have had a little bit of a chat about maybe doing it in a couple of months’ time.’

Marcel added: ‘I’m not scared… just maybe in a couple of months. Give it a bit of time. We just need a bit of time to get back into things.’

Amazing evening with the boy @marcel_rockyb in Landannnnn town 🇬🇧 head to toe @quizclothing ✨ A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

However, Gabby did add: ‘We need to have real-world relationship.’

Well, it seems their real-world relationship is going pretty well. Gabby captioned an Instagram snap of herself and her man last week: ‘Amazing evening with the boy @marcel_rockyb in Landannnnn town 🇬🇧.’

When you go on love island, finish 4th, but this your girl… #WINNER!!! "Cook a little 1 2 steak for her dinner" 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

And Marcel wrote alongside an image of his lady during a photoshoot: ‘When you go on love island, finish 4th, but this your girl… #WINNER!!! “Cook a little 1 2 steak for her dinner” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 [sic].’

How sweet?! If true, we’re sending congratulations to these two on their happy news.