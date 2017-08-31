These two are taking an exciting step in their relationship...

Love Island‘s Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville have proved all the doubters wrong, as they look more loved up than EVER since leaving the hit ITV2 show.

Not only are the pair currently looking for a flat together in London – as Gabby has decided to relocate from Liverpool – but they are ALSO planning their first romantic holiday together! Eek!

A source close to the couple revealed to The Sun: ‘They have just booked their first holiday together. They’re going to Las Vegas in a few weeks, which will be really fun and exciting for them.

‘Their second trip will give them more time to relax and unwind as they’re looking to go to Barbados in November. Marcel originates from there so that is their first choice. They’re both very happy together and are continuing to look for places to live in London.’

So not one, but TWO holidays planned?!

It’s good to be Marce and Gabs, eh?

And another source has revealed to OK! magazine that the couple have actually already found a new home together in the capital, and could be moving in a lot sooner than we thought.

‘Gabby and Marcel have found a place in London and are moving in together in the three weeks time,’ the insider revealed.

‘They are quite old, the both of them, and if moving in together affects them, and they don’t work out then they’ll just move out again. I think it will work out, they’re with each other all the time anyway and they have to do a lot of work together as a couple so it makes sense.’

Exciting times ahead for these two!

By Emily Jefferies