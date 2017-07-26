Love Island’s Gabby Allen Defends Her Feelings For Marcel Somerville

Gabby has a message for her critics...

They might have started off as one of the public’s favourite couples, but Love Island‘s Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen have had to face some pretty heavy speculation in recent days.

Following a slightly awkward lie detector challenge, things started to get rocky for the loved-up pair. Both viewers and islanders began questioning their relationship. Thankfully, they stayed strong and made it to fourth place in the final.

Since leaving the show and flying home, Gabby has confronted the criticism head on.

‘As long as we know how each other feels it shouldn’t really matter,’ she justified.

The petite blonde continued: ‘If anything, it wasn’t Marc’ I had to justify anything to because he was amazing, as usual… So supportive.’

‘In the villa, we’re there just looking at everyone’s feelings thinking: ‘Is that real?’

‘You just judge everyone all day every day. That’s what we’re there to do! I think everyone that was in the villa with us was, more or less, really supportive.’

Addressing some of the criticism she has received from the public, Gabby added: ‘I’ve obviously read stuff. Once again, I don’t feel like I should have to justify to everyone daily. Like, ‘I do love him, I do love him…’ As long as we’re going okay then people can say what they want.’

Aww. We’re pleased to see them going so strong!

Judging by her recent Instagram post, Gabs sure seems pretty smitten with her new fella.

She captioned an adorable snap of her and Marcel: ‘After a BANGING final night last night, the gorgeous boyf and I are back! What an absolutely amazing experience. Thank you to everyone for the support and love you have shown for us, I cannot even begin to explain how much it means to us. My heart is fit to burst. ❤️#loveisland2017′.

And, following all of the attention surrounding their decision not to have sex in the villa, we have since discovered that they did go all the way on their first night alone together.

Aww.

We’re hoping these two can make it work in the ‘real world’.

By Emily Jefferies