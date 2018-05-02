Love Island’s Gabby Allen Breaks Her Silence On Those ‘Cheating’ Allegations

Gabby and Marcel have broken up...

Love Island‘s Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville have called time on their relationship.

The couple met on the ITV2 dating show last summer, and seemed to have been going from strength-to-strength ever since.

But following reports that the former Blazin’ Squad star ‘cheated’ on his girlfriend whilst they were holidaying together, Gabby appeared to remove every trace of her former beau from social media.

The 25-year-old has now addressed the news for the first time, confirming that she’s in shock following their break-up.

‘Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support,’ the reality star wrote on Twitter. ‘It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I’m sure, in time, I’ll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.’

Of course, her fans wasted little time in sharing supportive messages in response.

‘Time to put yourself 1st,’ one wrote.

‘I am disgusted by his actions what the actual hell,’ added another.

‘I’m so sorry Gabby. You deserve a million times better than to be treated like that,’ wrote a third.

This comes after a source alleged to The Sun that Marcel had ‘cheated’ on her with a hotel guest whilst in Mexico with Gabby.

The source reportedly claimed to the publication: ‘They had a row one night so Gabby went back to their hotel room to sleep while Marcel started chatting to another woman at the bar, where they kissed in full view of other guests.

‘He insisted that he was staying there for promotional purposes and that it was over between him and Gabby.’

Marcel is yet to comment on the claims and has remained quiet on social media.