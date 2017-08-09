Love Island’s Gabby Allen Is Being Body-Shamed And It’s Not Okay

Fans have been forced to defend her after seeing some nasty comments about her body...

Love Island‘s Gabby Allen made no secret of the fact that she felt a little self conscious in the villa.

In perhaps the most honest moment of the series, the 25-year-old opened up to her boyfriend about feeling inferior to the other girls.

She told Marcel: ‘Like I’ve said to you, when I get out I wanna get my boobs done, I want to like get long hair. I want to do all this s*** to myself because I feel like I’m not as good as everyone else because they’ve got something that I don’t have.’

Yup. We were pretty upset to hear that the former dancer was questionning her natural beauty.

Since leaving the show, Gabby has experimented with longer locks, debuting her new extensions on Instagram.

Got new extensions and thought maybe I'd go a little longer and see how I like it!! But how could I not when he did such a good job!! In loooove with my new hair colour and longer locks!! Thanks so much @zestliverpool @hairchoiceextensions A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

She captioned her snap: ‘Got new extensions and thought maybe I’d go a little longer and see how I like it!! But how could I not when he did such a good job!! In loooove with my new hair colour and longer locks!!’

Her fans were quick to compliment her transformation, although a number of her followers were concerned that she might lose her uniqueness.

But one of Gabby’s most recent Instagram snaps has, sadly, received a slightly different reaction.

The Love Island lady paid tribute to her weeks in the Majorca sunshine with a bikini picture, telling fans: ‘The ITV canteen not quite as glam as the villa 😂😂 crazy evening and spending it in a @bahimibeachwear bikini.. Back to Mallorca tomorrow…’

The ITV canteen not quite as glam as the villa 😂😂 crazy evening and spending it in a @bahimibeachwear bikini.. Back to Mallorca tomorrow 😁☀️🌈 A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Whilst we think that Gabby looks incredible, a few internet users decided to use the opportunity to troll her about her body. Not cool.

Unfortunately, a few of the comments appeared to play on her existing insecurity surrounding the size of her boobs. Sigh.

Thankfully, though, an overwhelming amount of fans flooded the comments to defend her.

Reactions included: ‘No way I can’t believe the comments!! She is beautiful and natural, fair play to her. Stay as you are @gabbydawnallen 💪🏼❤️’, ‘It saddens me to see women putting down other women… @gabbydawnallen , you are gorgeous!’ and ‘U have a cracking figure gurlll 🔥😘… Them abs/stomach 💪🏼💪🏼 @gabbydawnallen!! For all the rude ppl telling gabs she needs this and that, keep ur unnecessary comments to urself!! Girls got feelings xx [sic]’.

We hope that Gabby realises just how beaut she really is.

Now, can the body-shaming – in every form – please just stop?