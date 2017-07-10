Love Island Fans React To Dom Lever And Jess Shears’ Reunion

We finally got to see the long awaited reunion between Love Island's Jess and Dom last night, and viewers had a lot to say on the matter...

On last night’s episode of Love Island: After Sun, we witnessed the long-awaited reunion of self-proclaimed ‘power couple’ Dom Lever and Jess Shears.

The couple faced their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, and after Jess was kicked off the show, Dom decided to stay until his time came to an end and he could reunite with his ‘love’.

Now Dom has also left the island, we got to see how the couple are doing.

But the interview with presenter Caroline Flack didn’t seem to go perfectly, when Dom looked pretty peeved after being shown a clip of Jess and Mike Thalassitis’s first date in the villa. Eep.

Despite the awkwardness, Jess still seemed completely smitten with her Mancunian beau, and the pair announced they were looking to buy a house in Manchester.

Ahhhhh #couplegoals with @domlever and our @hisandhersstore bags 💖💑 LOVE 💖 A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

But not all viewers of the spin-off show were convinced.

One Tweeted: ‘Jess and Dom are moving in together after knowing each other not even a month? Hahaha #loveisland.’

‘Anyone else think Jess and Dom are SO awkward on #aftersun ? She’s over enthusiastic and he’s just like 🙃 #loveisland [sic],’ another remarked.

This was supported by another fan, who wrote: ‘How fake is Jess and Dom on love island aftersun 😷 cringy af #loveislandaftersun #loveisland [sic].’

One fan took to Twitter to describe the couple as ‘uncomfortable and unnatural’, suggesting that they are ‘clearly faking for air time and for the dollar’.

Worth the wait ❤️ A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Other messages included: ‘Jess and Dom are the worst couple ever. Never seen anything so forced who you tryna fool,’ ‘Jess and Dom on Love Island after sun are like Peeta and Katniss pretending to love each other for the games,’ and ‘This love island aftersun s*** between mike jess and dom is so staged it’s embarrassing [sic].’

Hmm. Hopefully Jess and Dom can prove everyone wrong and make things work.

By Emily Jefferies