Kem Cetinay is quickly becoming a Love Island fan favourite, with his hilarious one-liners and surprisingly sensitive soul.

The cheeky Essex lad originally coupled-up with TOWIE’s Jon Clark’s ex Chloe Crowhurst. Their union didn’t last long, though, as he quickly moved on to Amber Davies.

And he seems seriously smitten.

But a recent episode saw ‘Kember’ face some drama, as Amber told her man that fellow Love Islander Chris tried to ‘put it on her’, which Chris adamantly denied…

Basically, Amber got the words ‘You know what I’m saying, I’m here’ confused with what Chris actually appeared to say, which was “Yeah I’m not bad”.

Eh? We were pretty confused as to how that happened too.

Despite this confusion, the 20-year-old dancer still seems to have her man pretty loved-up. Bless ’em.

Whilst viewers seem to be more and more uncertain about Amber, it seems that Kem’s popularity just keeps on growing.

And the hairdresser has almost broken the internet, with a picture of himself with short has surfaced on social media. It’s safe to say that fans are in love.

😎 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on May 3, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

Followers of the Islander have scrolled back to his past Instagram snaps and been giving him a lot of love.

One fan was shocked, writing: ‘he looks like an entirely different person!!!’

Another was impressed, adding: ‘look how lush Kem is with a hair cut’.

Specs🤓 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jan 17, 2016 at 6:31am PST

Compliments kept flooding in on all his short-hair snaps.

‘He’s so much fitter with short hair,’ one follower commented, which was supported by another: ‘he looks so much better with short hair omg 😍’ [sic].

Next stop cancun 🙊 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Mar 7, 2016 at 1:35am PST

He was beginning to convert everyone…

One admitted: ‘I quite like Kem with short hair! Maybe he really is for me… 🙈😂’

‘My whole opinion has changed on him now😋😋😂,’ confessed another.

The love then spread from Instagram to Twitter, as viewers shared the love.

‘Kem with short hair😍👅’ a fan appreciated.

Another posted: ‘Ppl need to know about kem with short hair 😩’ [sic].

One loved up fan wrote: ‘After seeing Kem with short hair I fancy him soooooo much😳😍’ [sic].

Long hair or short hair, we just love Kem!

Tune in to ITV2 tonight at 9pm to see what the latest is with ‘Kember’ as well as all the other Islanders…

Eee!

By Emily Jefferies