It Looks Like There’s ANOTHER Love Island Baby On The Way

One of the contestants from last year's series has some very exciting news...

Love Island might only grace our screens for a few weeks during the summer (sure, seven, but it STILL WASN’T ENOUGH) but we love to keep tabs on our favourite islanders – and their romances – for the rest of the year.

Yup. The addiction is real.

Of course, we’ve already had two Love Island baby announcements, an engagement and, sadly, a number of break-ups. But it looks as though one islander from last year’s unforgettable series has got some exciting news.

See: Love Island 2016 – Where Are The Couples Now?!

Remember Emma-Jane Woodhams? She caused quite the star in 2016 when she rocked up to the villa and immediately hit it off with Terry Walsh. The problem was, he had a ‘girlfriend’ sitting at home watching.

Yup, Malin Andersson, who was one of the first to get dumped from the island during the series, was under the impression that her man would be faithful to her until he came home. But that didn’t quite go to plan…

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Anyway. It seems that all of that is now behind her, as Emma is now expecting her first baby with her childhood sweetheart.

You might recall that Emma split from Terry about five months ago, and it seems that she’s now super loved-up with her beau Jordan.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Taking to Instagram yesterday, she wrote: ‘PDA Alert 😂 Theres only one. This boy, my childhood sweetheart for 3 years, before we grew apart to both do some living…

‘we stayed civil and in contact on and off but i never imagined that he would come back into my life (hopefully forever) all these years later and make everything right again 🙊 this time around he is not just my boyfriend, but my bestfriend, my strength and my whole 🌍 no one will ever see me how he does or understand my heart like he can…

‘clearly it was always meant to be 💙’.

See: Love Island Fans Have A New Theory About Camilla And Jamie

Now, The Sun have reported that the former reality star is expecting her first baby with her man.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Emma is eighteen weeks pregnant and can’t wait to become a mum for the first time – she’s very excited for what’s to come,’ a source alleged to the publication.

According to Now, a rep for Emma has confirmed the news.

Emma’s baby news comes a few months after Cara De La Hoyde confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with former partner Nathan Massey, who she met on the ITV2 show.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, who took part in the 2015 series, recently welcomed the very first Love Island baby. Sadly, not long after their daughter Vienna was born, the couple announced their split.

We’re sending a big congratulations to Emma and Jordan!