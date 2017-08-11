Love Island’s Emma Shows Off Her Baby Bump: ‘I Popped’

Emma Jane Woodhams shared the news of her pregnancy earlier this month. And now, she's showing off her beautiful bump...

News of Emma Jane Woodhams’ pregnancy was announced at the start of the month.

The 20-year-old is probably best known for her time in last year’s explosive series of Love Island. After arriving to the villa as one of their mid-season ‘bombshells’, Em’ caught the eye of Terry Walsh. And they had a pretty controversial relationship, thanks to Terry’s break-up with Malin Andersson.

They continued to date after the show had ended, but Emma and Terry announced their amicable split earlier in the year.

See: Love Island’s Olivia Buckland Was ‘Shocked’ At Emma’s News

Clearly, the dramz is well behind her. Now, Emma is loved-up with her former childhood sweetheart, and the pair are expecting their first baby. Aww.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Emma proudly took to Instagram on Thursday night to share some exciting news with her followers.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Posting a topless photo, the reality star could be seen cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Looking beautiful, lady.

She told fans: ‘So you were all right! It literally just ‘showed up one morning’ i still cant believe my eyes when i look down now! 🙊

‘After so many patient weeks i ‘popped’ i actually feel pregnant now 😍 You can all stop wondering if im really pregnant 🙉 I was starting to wonder myself to be fair 😂

‘What an amazing thing the female human body is 💙 Funny now its showing i am starting to panic ill end up huge 😫 There is no pleasing some people 😂 #thebump#cantwaitnow #allfeelsreal#thefemaleform’.

Aww. Adorable.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Sadly, though, it seems as though Emma has been experiencing some nasty comments as a result of her baby news. And she felt the need to clear some things up once and for all.

She continued, ‘Im still being asked and some people are still being pathetic and nasty about MY babies father. So.. It is my boyfriend who i got back together with at the start of april, i was with him for a few years when we were younger…

My mush 🐯🦁 #throwback #holidaybluesalready #poolside #datenight A post shared by Emma Jane 💌 (@emmajwoodhams) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

‘No. Its not Terry’s, we split up in FEBUARY! No. It wasnt planned but im so so happy. Rekindled flame and motherhood. Hello 2018 [sic]’.

Her fans were quick to offer support, with comments including: ‘you will be an amazing mum and are now ! Keep your head high and ignore the haters’ and ‘What a gorgeous picture !! Enjoy every moment 💗’.

MPU 4 (Desktop / Tablet)

We’re hoping that the trolling finally ends here. And we’re sending our well-wishes to Emma and her man.