Sign us up now!

What’s not to love about being on Love Island? Between sunbathing, chilling in the pool and bitching behind the other contestant’s backs, it looks pretty easy, huh?

But apart from winning the £50,000 prize money, how else can the Islanders make money from their stay in the villa?

We already know ITV2 doesn’t pay the islanders to go on the show but they do get a free holiday, food and drink, and loads of free Superdrug products (as the show’s sponsor). But the real money comes when the Islanders leave the villa.

SEE: The One Moment That Stole The Show During The Love Island Final

From public appearances to sponsored Instagram posts, the islanders suddenly become walking advertisements for brands – but with the prices they’re paid, we’re guessing they don’t mind. At all.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

How much each Islander makes per #spon post will depend on the amount of followers they have and, of course, their popularity.

Tabloid favourite Jess Shears has 1 million followers meaning she can charge companies £1,500 if they want her to promote their product on social media. And, considering the amount she’s done since leaving the villa (there are 38 Insta posts tagged as either #spon or #ad), that makes approximately £42,000 per week!

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Jessica’s boyfriend Dom Lever, meanwhile, has 577,000 followers and charges £500 per sponsored post.

SEE: Love Island’s Kady McDermott Reveals Beauty Secrets Behind Love Island Finale

Love my home teeth whitening kit… from @essexsmiles So easy to use! #spon A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

New This Morning guest presenter Chloe Crowhurst, has 347,000 followers, and charges £500 too.

Loving my @nutribuddyuk Breakfast!! It keeps me full all morning till lunch. It's an organic blend of oats, seeds and coconut. You just chuck it in your shaker with milk for a healthy breakfast on the go! #nutribuddy#ad #breakfast A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

While Chyna Ellis has 81,000 followers, but was only in the villa for a matter of days, and so only charges £50 a post.

Round 2 with my chicas 💛 who's out tonight? Dress from @inthestyleuk xxxx A post shared by Chyna Ellis (@chynaellis_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Just imagine what the winners will be able to charge!

Signing up for Love Island next year? Us too!