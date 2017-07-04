Are Love Island’s Dom And Jess Planning To Move In Together Already?!

It looks like the couple are going from strength-to-strength on the outside...

Love Island‘s Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever might be making plans to take the next step in their relationship.

Having got to the bottom of those Mike rumours, the pair have been spotted together now that Dom is back in the UK – and they looked as loved-up as ever.

Aw, you guys.

His and hers ❤️🔥 @slnghr style 👏🏽 (his tan though 😍) A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Jess, 24, has been sharing a series of updates with her social media fans, including a couples’ montage and a ‘his and hers’ snap.

Fans of the show have been quick to share their excitement at their reunion, with comments including: ‘The best couple! ❤️’, ‘Imagine how stunning their babies would be. 😱😍❤️️💯’ and ‘You guys are the real love Island winners for sure 👌🏼❤️️😍😍 @jessica_rose_uk @domlever’.

My guy 👏🏽 @domlever A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

And it seems as though Dom has been gushing about the lady in his life as well.

Following his dramatic exit from the Love Island villa, the 26-year-old admitted that they are already discussing next steps – and we might need to rush out and grab a moving in prezzie sometime soon!

Opening up to Heat, the former islander said: ‘We spoke about relocating and talked about flying to see each other. We’re both open to moving – either her to Manchester or both of us to London.

‘We have a great connection so we’ll do whatever it takes to be together.’

Aww.

Speaking about how quickly his feelings developed for Jess – he did say the ‘L’ word before he left – Dom added: ‘I was surprised – I was open minded, but you never actually think you’ll fall in love so quickly.’

He continued, ‘I’d say I’m in love with her… I guess distance makes the heart grow fonder too. We had amazing deep conversations, and I would never disrespect her. I’ve been brought up well by mum, and I have a younger sister.’

OUR HEARTS.