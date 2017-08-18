So Apparently These Love Island Contestants Are No Longer Talking

This makes us really sad... :'(

We watched them all have the summer of their lives for seven weeks, but now the Love Island contestants are well and truly back in the UK and doing their thang.

Whether it’s promoting their favourite teeth whitening products, launching a clothing line or going on a humanitarian mission, it’s fair to say that the Love Island crew have found their niches.

Look who we bumped into last night @parkplaza , amazing to see you again @kemcetinay @amb_d ❤️ A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

But we’ve heard something that’s left us feeling pretty upset.

Yup. You might have thought that the ITV2 peeps were part of a pretty tight squad, but reports have emerged to claim that they actually ‘hate’ each other.

Say what?!

Smashed it, girls 🌸💪 #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

According to The Sun, a source has alleged: ‘Everyone thinks they’re all great friends but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

‘The fact of the matter is they never want to be together again and they all hate each other.’

SAY IT AIN’T SO.

Sadly, Chris did seem to confirm that he hadn’t really been in touch with many of his fellow islanders. Speaking to the publication, he said: ‘Since we left the villa, the only people me and Kem have really spoken to is obviously Liv and Amber.

‘Once we got back to reality everyone goes their separate ways and they’re busy doing their own thing…

‘I literally haven’t heard from any of them.’

When you get home and bruvaaa and sister are waiting 😩☺️💕 @chrishughesofficial @oliviajade_attwood A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

According to the source, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, and Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are amongst the only ones still in touch.

We’re a little confused – and holding out hope that it’s all one big misunderstanding – as Gabby Allen did turn up to support her fellow islander Olivia at the launch of her In The Style collection.

What’s more, Montana Brown – who has been spending some time stateside – has been tweeting her close friends Kem and Amber, asking to see them when she’s back.

Jess Shears, who became BFFs with Liv during her short stint on the reality show, has also been pretty vocal about her bezzie on social media.

When she realised she wouldn’t be able to make it to Olivia’s fashion party, she tweeted: ‘So proud of my baby @oliviajade_att and her @inthestyleUK edit Looks mega wish I could be there tonight to celebrate xxxxx’.

Here’s hoping for a reunion soon.