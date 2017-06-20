Love Island’s Chris Almost Broke The Internet With This Mistake

Chris slipped up a bit in last night's episode. And it created ALL THE LOLS...

As usual, Love Island treated us to plenty of drama in last night’s episode.

Mike and Chris went head-to-head over Olivia, Marcel and Gabby got steamy in the jacuzzi, and it was announced that we are voting to keep our favourite couples in the villa. Eek!

But there was one moment in particular that sent Twitter into meltdown last night…

During a game of ‘You Don’t Even Know Me’, couples had to answer questions about each other in order to get points.

When Chris was asked to name Chloe’s celebrity crush, he got it exactly right.

Well, maybe not exactly right. Instead of writing Jason Statham poor Chris wrote ‘Jason Staythumb’…

Yep, guys, that really did happen.

And Twitter wasn’t going to let it pass by.

‘Everyone has a new favourite actor… Jason Staythumb,’ tweeted the official Love Island account.

Geordie Shore veteren Gaz Beadle even shared his amusement, tweeting: ‘Staythumb 😂😂😂 #loveisland’.

‘Jason Staythumb has made my life 😂😂😂 #loveisland,’ one viewer joked.

It looked like the slip-up even resulted in viewers changing to #TeamChris…

‘Didn’t like Chris at first.But after saying “muggy Mike” & “Jason staythumb he has gone up in my estimation #LoveIsland #jasonstaythumb, [sic]’ one new fan of Chris shared.

Former X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden thought Chris’ bad spelling should actually attract the Love Island ladies: ‘I’m sorry but Olivia should sack mike and choose Chris just because he said Jason Staythumb #loveisland’.

LOL.

And it seemed viewers STILL weren’t over it this morning, either.

‘Waking up and ‘Jason Staythumb’ pops straight into your head and you still find it as funny as last night! @LoveIsland’.

Even Chris’ official Instagram account couldn’t help but laugh at it, captioning the moment:

‘How funny was this? 😂 We are so grateful for all the support and all of your votes for Chris and Chloe! ❤️ Please keep voting on the app and let us know when you have so we can reply! 💕🏝☀️#loveisland #teamchris #teamchloe #funny #polarbear #jasonstaythumb #chrisandchloe’.

What other one liners will Chris come out with tonight?

We cannot wait.

Find out on ITV2 at 9pm.

By Emily Jefferies