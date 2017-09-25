We’re A Little Worried About Love Island’s Chris And Olivia Right Now

The pair are said to be 're-evaluating their future together'

Guys, we have some truly devastating news for you today. Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes may be on the rocks.

YES, we know. Love isn’t real, yada yada.

Olivia, 26, took to Twitter this morning to tell her followers: ‘Sorry I have been so quiet, sometimes in life you just need a minute to disconnect and remember what’s important.

‘But thank you so much for all your lovely comments and messages, I can’t reply to them all but I do see them and they feed my soul. I love you guys.’

The heartfelt message comes after rumours of a break-up emerged last week, with reports claiming that the couple had a bust-up at Chris and BFF Kem Cetinay’s Ministry Of Sound gig.

They allegedly left the club separately after the argument, and Liv is since thought to have flown to Germany.

According to The Sun, the relationship isn’t fully over but they’re ‘re-evaluating their future together’. It’s said that Olivia hasn’t spoken to Chris, 24, ‘in days’.

But while Olivia’s made no mention of Chris on her social media accounts since 16 September, Chris has given a shout-out to his other half.

He shared an Instagram snap of a cute dog alongside him and Olivia in a magazine spread yesterday, adding the caption: ‘Amazing Girlfriend & Puppy Love 🐶💛.’

Amazing Girlfriend & Puppy Love 🐶💛 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

He also wrote next to a photo of himself, Olivia and (plastic) baby Cash Hughes: ‘🤷‍♀️👶🏼🤷🏼‍♂️.’

Of course, fans are hoping that the speculation is just that. One commented on Chris’s page: ‘She is beautiful and he is gorgeous what couples don’t have their arguments just cos their famous now doesn’t mean they have to be perfect cos perfect is fake and they are amazing people [sic].’

🤷‍♀️👶🏼🤷🏼‍♂️ A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Another wrote: ‘You obviously love each other very much. If the love you have is strong don’t through it away. It’s worth fighting for.’

We agree. Also… who would get custody of Cash?!