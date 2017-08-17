EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Olivia Reveals Plans For Reality Show With BF Chris

This sounds SO exciting...

We’ve got some good news for fans of Love Island couple Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

Liv has just launched her brand new collection for In The Style (which is amazing, BTW), which means we got to have a good catch up with the blonde beauty to find out what she’s up to next.

Proudest boy tonight, my girl! 🙌🏻🔥💋 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

And while we’re getting serious style envy from Liv’s new line, we wondered who inspired her…

Liv gave a shout-out to her fellow In The Style girl Sarah Ashcroft, telling us: ‘Well I’ve got to say, Sarah Ashcroft has killed it. She’s super on point and on trend.’

She also gushed over Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills‘ Morgan Stewart and Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I’m obsessed with Morgan Stewart from head to toe. And Kourtney Kardashian, sexy but it’s not in-your-face sexy, like T-shirt dresses and off the shoulder.’

But despite Liv’s collection proving to be incredibly popular, the reality star already has some other career plans.

We asked the 26-year-old whether she’d consider doing a reality show with boyfriend Chris, and it looks like the idea is certainly not off the cards.

See: Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Exciting Plans For Their Own Show

Tonight has been everything #unreal 💜 @inthestyleuk A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

‘Yes, it would be a shame not to! Our relationship was born on TV and we have been inundated with Tweets every day with people begging us to do a show and I feel like Chris and I are so relatable to so many couples, you know.

‘It’s funny at times, it’s honest and it’s real. Yeah, I think it would be great.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: We’ve Got Some Exciting News If You’re A Fan Of Love Island’s Chris And Kem

‘We’re both, as people, so unfiltered… You couldn’t get a couple on a show that would give you more than us. Yeah, it’s something that’s being talked about.’

Eek! We think this show would be 100% our type on paper.

By Emily Jefferies