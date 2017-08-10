Love Island’s Chris Hughes Posts An Intriguing Meme About Relationships

The 24-year-old has a had a rocky few days with girlfriend Olivia Attwood...

It’s been a difficult week for Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but they appear to have made it through unscathed.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, let us explain. Pictures appeared on MailOnline on Monday, which appeared to show Liv, 26, getting close to footballer Bradley Dack on a night out in Essex.

See: Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike Gets Involved In The Chris And Olivia Drama

Things escalated quickly, with a source claiming to The Sun that Chris had dumped his lady.

But Olivia later took to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that she’d headed home with footballer Bradley, 23.

She insisted to fans: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Chris also hit out at talk of a ‘split’. He captioned a photo of them him and Liv: ‘Manipulation is powerful in the public eye. She’s been a princess to me ever since we landed back in the UK, and I don’t blame people for judging as it’s the world we live in, but understand I’m not naive to this situation.

‘Unfortunately Olivia put herself in this position unintentionally, nobody understands the situation like ourselves, and that’s the main point behind today. 👫.’

See: We’ve Got Some Exciting News If You’re A Fan Of Love Island’s Chris And Kem

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

However, the 24-year-old has since shared a cryptic meme – and now fans are concerned about him and Liv once again.

The post reads: ‘You can’t just give up on someone because the situation’s not ideal. Great relationships aren’t great because they have no problems. They’re great because both people care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work.’

When life was a little less stressful #bruvva 💛 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

And over on Instagram, he wrote alongside a photo of himself and BFF Kem Cetinay in the villa: ‘When life was a little less stressful #bruvva 💛.’

Hmm. But he did also share a snap of him and Olivia hanging out with two of his close pals.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

We love that Chris is keeping it real, because TBH, is any relationship perfect? We have high hopes for him, Liv and (of course) baby Cash.