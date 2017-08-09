We’ve Got Some Exciting News If You’re A Fan Of Love Island’s Chris And Kem

The 'brothers' have made an exciting announcement. And we'll be seeing them on our screens again soon...

It’s official. Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes have become the very first Love Island pair to be given their own spin-off show.

And how worthy they are.

We can only imagine the kind of things that will be included, what with their ‘deep’ and hilarious heart-to-hearts and their, er, blossoming rap careers.

Yup. Amongst all of the love and tears and tantrums, there was one relationship that had the nation hooked this summer – and it was the one that grew between Chris and Kem.

Bruverrrrrrr from another motherrrrr @chrishughesofficial 👬❤️ A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 29, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

The bromance-to-top-all-bromances, viewers at home watched them get closer and closer, with many even wishing that they could couple-up in order to win the show together.

See: Love Island’s Gabby Is Being Body-Shamed And It’s Not Okay

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Even grime artist Stormzy got in the action, ‘meeting’ them via FaceTime while they were still in the villa, and tweeting them both since the ITV2 series has come to an end.

Following rumours of their own show, the news has officially been announced on Love Island‘s social media accounts.

Kem then shared a cosy snap with his ‘bruverrrrrrr from another motherrrrr’, along with the words: ‘THE SECRETS OUT! Me and my boy @chrishughesofficial are back on the screens with our own show @itv2 ❤️🤙🏽’ [sic].

See: Love Island’s ‘Muggy Mike’ Gets Involved In Chris And Olivia’s Drama

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

You're still with me even when we are apart🐣 @chrishughesofficial A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

The Sun report that a TV insider revealed: ‘Kem and Chris will begin filming for their brand new show this week.

‘The series will be all about their bromance and what happened from the point of them leaving the villa until now.

‘It has been commissioned as a two-part series at the moment – with the thought to develop it into a longer running show.’

Fans of the pair have been quick to share their excitement, with reactions including: ‘Now this is going to be a good, funny show, I’ll definitely be watching’, ‘best couple hands down! 😂❤️’ and ‘Yessss! I can’t wait!’

Congrats, lads.