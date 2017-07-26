What's in store for this couple's future?

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes seem to have put their issues behind them and are looking more loved-up than ever.

The couple, who touched down in the UK yesterday, have even opened up about their plans for marriage and kids. Come on, Cash Hughes was an adorable addition, no?

But unfortunately for fans of the pair, it doesn’t look like one of them is too keen on taking the plunge any time soon. Well, they have only known each other for around six weeks!

We are so proud! Thank you again for all of your support!!! What an incredible journey 💕👌 . . #teamchris #loveisland A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

When quizzed about possibly rushing their relationship now they’re back in the UK or if an engagement would be on the cards (along with the idea of a magazine announcement) Olivia confessed: ‘It’s just not going to happen, I don’t think it’s us…’

‘No, I’m not going to propose to you yet…’ Chris interjected.

‘And I would not say yes yet…’ Olivia agreed.

Hmm… Well it doesn’t appear like it’s totally off the cards, does it?

‘We’re actually quite chilled, believe it or not!’ Chris defended his relationship.

Liv went on to explain why her dating history has deterred her from getting too serious too soon:

‘I’ve lived with a boyfriend as well, and I know the pressure it puts on. So I wouldn’t want to rush back into that too quickly…

‘You can underestimate how much pressure it puts on a relationship.’

When opening up about their possible future children, both seemed to agree that there was only one possible name. Yes, of course it was Cash!

‘That’s my real life baby name [if I was to have children]… I gave it to him!’ Liv admitted.

Just a father and son doing bits 👶🏻👊 . . #loveisland #teamchris #cash A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Chris won over even more fans after his relationship with his plastic baby Cash Hughes brought actual tears to his eyes.

And good news for baby Cash, who now has his own social media accounts, as he was reunited with his parents at the grand finale.

Are there any brothers or sisters in Cash Hughes’ future?

Only time will tell.

But we can see Chris and Olivia going the distance.

By Emily Jefferies