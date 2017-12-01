Chris Hughes Responds To The Furore Over THOSE Nightclub Photos
Love Island fans have been worried about the state of his and girlfriend Olivia Attwood's relationship...
Chris Hughes has responded to those pictures of him looking cosy with a mystery woman in a nightclub.
The snaps emerged after a recent night out the Love Island star, 24, went on without his girlfriend Olivia Attwood, and caused quite a bit of upset among fans.
But he took to Twitter last night to clear things up, although the message now appears to have been deleted.
See: Olivia Attwood Discusses Plans To Move In With Chris Hughes
He wrote: ‘I was a mess Saturday night, couldn’t remember an awful lot. I put my arms round a stranger which I should never have done, and I still don’t know why, but it’s a lesson learnt not to be a drunk t***.
‘All of us do things we shouldn’t one time or another and do stupid s***, but nothing escalated as it never would. Sometimes takes a incident to sharpen up in life. Just being a drunk d***.’
Chris had captioned the message: ‘Lesson learnt; move on!’
See: There Was A Petition To Stop Love Island’s Kady From Turning On Christmas Lights
While many praised his honesty, others didn’t seem so impressed with his apology.
When one follower tweeted: ‘You want @oliviajade_att to accept an apology that took you three minutes to write n then tweet? It take a little more than that x,’ he defended himself with: ‘Ummmmm no, believe it or not, we do talk away from Twitter 🤦🏼♂️.’
And even Olivia, 26, allegedy had a frosty reaction, tweeting then deleting ‘lol’.
Speaking to MailOnline after the incident, Chris said: ‘We’re good. We met earlier and we’re all good.’
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Let’s hope so. Because we’d hate to think of Cash Hughes going through a custody battle just before Christmas…