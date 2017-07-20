Chris' family seem to have a pretty different view to the public...

Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood hasn’t exactly been seen favourably by the public due to the nature of her on/off relationship with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

But, if reports are anything to go by, it seems as though Chris’s family have faith in the blonde beauty and her relationship with Chris.

A source reportedly revealed to OK!: ‘Chris’ family have been watching the show religiously and they see how happy is with Olivia most of the time. They’re very aware that the show has to be edited down into one hour of entertaining television, so although it looks like Chris and Liv are arguing all the time, in reality they probably aren’t.

‘The show bosses just have to cram as much interesting stuff into a short time frame, so viewers don’t get to see what the pair are doing for the other 23 hours of the day.’

‘Chris isn’t stupid or naive. If he didn’t really like Olivia and if she really wasn’t making him happy then he would just walk away from her and end things. As far as his family are concerned, Olivia and Chris have their blessing,’ the source added to OK! online.

However, throughout the series, viewers have been sharing their distrust on Twitter.

Former islander Tyne-Lexy has been very vocal on social media, with one tweet reading: ‘Can’t actually recall a single episode of @loveisland where Olivia hasn’t shown herself up and been horrible to someone in some way’.

TOWIE’s Gatsby even shared: ‘Olivia deserves to be on her own for the rest of her life’. Ouch.

Yet, Chris’s brother has made an appearance on Good Morning Britain, taking the opportunity to explain that the continuous arguments don’t seem to bother the family.

‘Chris and I have had that many rows in our lifetime it’s just another one to tick on the list. He takes everything in his stride, he is quite softly spoken when it is a row…

‘Chris went in with a very open mind, to be honest with you, money wasn’t the issue,’ he said on the show.

It seems as though he believes that the relationship is genuine.

Chris’s brother added: ‘I think he went in with a very open mind with the view of he may find someone that he can connect with, I think he has genuinely connected with Olivia.’

Fingers crossed the family are right!

By Emily Jefferies