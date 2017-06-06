Following THAT drama with 'ex' Jon Clark, viewers had quite a bit to say as Chloe entered the villa...

It’s safe to say that Love Island‘s Chloe Crowhurst was caught up in her fair share of drama BEFORE she even entered the villa for the new series of the ITV2 show.

Thanks to her ‘ex boyfriend’ Jon Clark – who, coincidentally, found fame on series one of Love Island back in 2015 – the Essex lady, 22, was thrown into the limelight before the cameras even started rolling.

Let us take you back to last week. After the 2017 Love Island line-up was revealed, TOWIE man Jon went on a furious rant about new islander Chloe, branding her ‘fame hungry’ and an ‘evil b****’ on social media.

Yikes.

He claimed to have been having a relationship with her prior to her involvement in the ITV2 dating show, explaining: ‘…this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back! To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week!’ [sic].

To seemingly back up his claims, Jon published a series of WhatsApp conversations and photographs on his Instagram account.

Upon hearing the news prior to her entrance to the villa, she told LOOK from the secret location: ‘We’ve both been single a few months. I’ve seen him out, we’ve had a few drunken texts. We were together for three months. We met in May 2016, it was very on and off.’

Naturally, with the context of this internet drama, viewers were keen to see if she would reference her ex during the first episode.

Although she didn’t speak of Jon specifically, she did reveal that she shared a connection with fellow islander Kem Cetinay – who also hails from Essex.

As he arrived on the scene, she shouted out: ‘Oh my God, I know him!’

She later explained: ‘I dated his best mate. But to be fair, it wasn’t really dating. It was a bit of dinner, that was it really. Put the past in the past.’

After being asked to step forward if she fancied him, Chloe told host Caroline Flack: ‘I can’t! I dated his best mate!’

But it didn’t take long for them to couple up anyway. And viewers – including some previous islanders – had quite a bit to say on the subject…

There were also plenty of people supporting her too.

Well, she did crack out some pretty hilarious one-liners didn’t she?!

Jon Clark, on the other hand, kept quite on social media while the show aired. He seems to have caught up this morning, though, having taken to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The reality star said, simply, ‘😂😂😂 what have I just watched!’

He then added: ‘#Loveisland got some proper sorts in there! 👌🏼’.

Hmm. We wonder who he might be referring too?!

One thing is for sure – Love Island 2017 is shaping up to be a pretty good series. We’re addicted (again) already.