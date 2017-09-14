Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Debuts Shock New Look As She Reveals New Romance
The Love Island beauty looks TOTALLY different...
Love Island‘s blonde bombshell Chloe Crowhurst has taken to Instagram to debut a BIG change.
And her fans are seriously loving it.
Alongside two stunning snaps of Chloe with her brand new BRUNETTE locks, she wrote: ‘No this is not a wig… new man new me and all that 😂 thank you @fern_makeup for slaying my face yet again, you are a dream💖love you my little polly pocket! Skin prepped with the best @venomskincare and lashes by @lasheselegance xxxxx [sic]’
So it’s not just a new ‘do that Chloe’s revealed, but also a new MAN!?
And fans quickly flooded the Love Island star with their praise at her dramatic new look…
‘you look better and you look less fake! Keep the brunette hair, suits you! X [sic]’ commented one follower, while another gushed: ‘Looks beautiful! Makes your eye colour stand out even more x x 💙 [sic]’
One fan asked her to go even darker: ‘Die your hair darker!! Black even 😍😍 with those sexy eyes you’d be slayyyyyying [sic]’ and others wondered if Chloe made the change after the Love Island lads admitted to preferring brunettes: ‘Did u dye it brunette coz on love island no one rly liked blonde on u? Suits u though x [sic]’ and ‘Oh wow suits u much better than blonde 🙌🏻 If u had your hair this colour in Love Island u would had every guy in there after u ❤️ [sic]’
Another joked with the reality star: ‘Hahah Love Island made you realize that Brunettes really be having all the fun these days 🙋🏻🙋🏻 [sic]’ and one complimented the This Morning presenter for pulling off both styles: ‘How you can look stunning blonde and brunette I do not know 😂 beautiful women!❤️ [sic]’
We totally agree… Chloe looks AMAZING.