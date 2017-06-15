Love Island Viewers Have Noticed Something About Chloe Crowhurst

And they're a little concerned...

Chloe Crowhurst has had a bit of a roller-coaster ride on Love Island this week.

The Essex girl, 22, enjoyed a smooch with Chris Hughes, but he called things off after expressing his feelings for Olivia Attwood.

Olivia was originally coupled up with Sam Gowland, but she also dumped him to be with Chris.

The whole thing caused a whole lot of upset, and left Chloe crying as she reeled from the awkward break-up conversation.

Then there’s the little fact that TOWIE star (and former Islander) Jon Clark had previously claimed she was his ‘girlfriend’, and that he’d had no idea she was jetting off to the island.

However, Chloe’s denied this and insisted that they’d been apart for a while.

But while most of Twitter is preoccupied with the constant dramz, some have noticed something a tad confusing about Chloe’s body.

She appears to have marks on her legs, leaving concerned viewers wondering if they’re bruises.

One Tweeted: ‘What’s up with all the bruises on Chloe’s leg? @LoveIsland #LoveIsland,’ while another wrote: ‘Why does Chloe always have bruises all over her? #LoveIsIand.’

Others wondered if they could be something else, with one speculating: ‘Are those hickeys on Chloe’s bum?? Could they reaaally be just bruises? 🤔 #LoveIsland [sic].’

Hmm. Of course, there are plenty of ways Chloe could’ve bruised herself. There’s a gym area in the villa – or maybe she’s just a tad clumsy?!

Whatever the case, she doesn’t seem to be in any pain. Let’s hope the producers pass on some Savlon, eh?