The Islander has had some VERY different looks in the past...

We know Chloe Crowhurst as the bouncy blonde beauty on the current series of Love Island.

However, it turns out that she used to look COMPLETELY different.

Chloe has appeared on our screens as a new contestant on the dating programme, but there was already some controversy surrounding her entrance…

TOWIE star and former Islander Jon Clark took to social media to slam Chloe, claiming she was his ‘girlfriend’ and that he’d had no idea she was going to appear on the hit reality show.

However, Chloe has since denied this and insisted the the pair only dated for three months and have been apart for a while.

But Chloe was set to cause drama from the start, especially when she coupled up with Kem – who happened to be mates with another ex of Chloe’s.

However, the two realised they were just friends and Kem quickly moved on with Amber.

Just when Chloe was starting to worry that she wouldn’t click with anyone, in came new lad Chris…

Chris began pursuing Montana and Camilla but Chloe won her man in the end with a passionate smooch in Thursday’s episode (which aired on the 8th of June).

When Chloe moaned to the cameras on Thursday that Chris (along with all the other lads) preferred brunettes, it made us wonder whether Chloe had always been a blonde…

Well, it turns out that she’s rocked a variety of hair styles in her day.

Recognise her in this snap from 2013?

Twins!! @emmbeth 😏😏 A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Jun 22, 2013 at 2:05pm PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We couldn’t picture it before, but we think Chloe really pulls off the dark bob.

Chloe has also dabbled with brown hair and blonde highlights, as seen in this throwback from 2014…

☀️ A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Oct 5, 2014 at 7:19am PDT

Those big blue eyes are still very recognisable, though.

A year later, in 2015, Chloe could be seen looking gorgeous with rich brown locks.

💋🎀 A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Aug 9, 2015 at 1:47am PDT

Even last year, Chloe looked different as she showed off her highlighted hair…

Blue Marlin😜 A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Apr 8, 2016 at 1:28am PDT

And finally, get ready for a pretty big shock…

Chloe looks SO different in this nostalgic school snap.

Aw miss this! @tarkfahri A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Jan 15, 2015 at 2:22am PST

Aw, we love it.

Catch Chloe on Love Island at 9pm on ITV2.

Honestly, you don’t want to miss it.

By Emily Jefferies