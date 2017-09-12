Just when we thought these two were back on track...

We’ve been getting seriously excited for Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey recently as not only are they expecting a bouncing baby boy together but Cara recently revealed that their romance is slowly getting back on track.

However, it looks like there could be some bad news on the cards…

A source told OK! magazine: ‘Despite reports, Cara and Nathan are single. They’ve been getting along for the sake of the baby but I know they’re both very much single. They live in separate houses, I personally think they’re much better as friends.’

Noooo.

Cara didn’t seem to think the same however, as in a recent interview with Reveal she hinted that the two were reconciling: ‘He comes round and helps me sort out stuff with the nursery. He’ll stay for a takeaway and a film, but it’s not at the sleepover stage! It’s proper dating – if we’d have met like this a year ago, it’s how we would have been. It’s nice, as we miss each other. It’s exciting again.’

Now THAT’S more like it.

But Cara has also opened up to OK! in the past about why the pair split in the first place and how the pregnancy affected their relationship: ‘When I told him, we were together but we’d been having problems for a while. People are probably expecting us to get back together because we’re having a baby, but we’re not one of those couples who can force something if it’s not working.’

Yet, the pair have seemed pretty flirty on social media recently, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that there’s still a lot of love between these two.