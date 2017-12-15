Love Island’s Cara And Nathan Share The First Photo Of Their Baby Son

TOO CUTE

Earlier this week, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey welcomed their baby into the world.

Announcing the news with a single tweet, the Love Island lady posted two simple emojis: ‘🤱🏻💙.’

Family business 🤗 👩🏻‍💼👶🏼🐶🙎🏽‍♂️ A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:36am PST

Nathan then confirmed the birth in the most unusual way.

The 25-year-old shared a photo of his girlfriend in – what appeared to be – the middle of labour. Yup, we’re not sure how we’d feel about that either…

Alongside the candid snap, the new dad wrote: ‘The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoydehave become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!! Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely !!!!! #thenextchapter 💙👶🏼 P.S I hope you don’t kill me for the pic Cara 😅❤️ [sic]’.

Well, the photo is still on his Instagram account, so we presume that she didn’t mind.

The couple, who have confirmed that they are now officially back together following a rocky few months, have now uploaded the very first photo of their little bundle of joy.

Teasing fans with a cropped image of their son’s hand, the new mummy captioned: ‘So today we met the hand we will hold forever 👶🏽💙 so in love my heart could burst 😩 [sic]’.

HOW. ADORABLE.

Her fans were quick to comment, with reactions including: ‘Awwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’, ‘so sooooo cute🤗’ and ‘Very best of luck with your new baby Cara’ [sic].

Congrats, guys!