Love Island’s Cara And Nathan Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Boy

Spoiler: It's super cute

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey have revealed the name of their baby boy, and as expected, it’s adorable.

The Love Island couple took to Instagram over the weekend to make the announcement, with Cara writing: ‘We want you all to meet our beautiful little man 💙Freddie-George de la Hoyde-Massey💙.’

On his page, Nathan said: ‘Would love to announce my family’s new arrival Freddie-George Delahoyde Massey !!!! 😍💙👶🏼.’

Nathan also rung in 2018 by sharing a photo of him and Cara on Love Island last year, adding the sweet caption: ‘Just throwing it back to where it all started … would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that’s have followed us from the start , believe you me it’s not been easy !!!

‘We have had our ups and downs but we have ended the year with biggest high of all , the Newest edition to the family Freddie-George Delahoyde Massey ! And now I can finally say the DelaMass family is complete !!!! Stay tuned for the new year with lots of exciting more adventures to come !!!!! Wishing you all a happy new year ! And I love you all guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ [sic].’

Cara, 27, and 25-year-old Nathan welcomed their son on 13 December, which Nathan announced with a cheeky picture of his girlfriend mid-labour.

He told fans: ‘The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoyde have become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!! Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely !!!!! #thenextchapter 💙👶🏼 P.S I hope you don’t kill me for the pic Cara 😅❤️.’

Later that day, Cara posted the first snap of her little boy. The image showed Freddie-George’s hand clinging onto his mum’s finger, and she’d written: ‘So today we met the hand we will hold forever 👶🏽💙 so in love my heart could burst 😩.’

Aw. A huge congratulations to you both!