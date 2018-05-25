Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At ‘Pregnant’ Instagram Comments
By Jenni McKnight
From the editors of CelebsNow
Cara De La Hoyde has hit back at comments that she looked ‘pregnant’ during a recent night out with baby daddy Nathan Massey.
The former Love Island winner, who shares son Freddie-George with Nathan, took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for making her feel like ‘poo’ after she shared a snap of herself in a black and white dress that gave a glimpse of her stomach.
She said: ‘Thanks to all the women that have commented I’m pregnant in my latest pic [sic].
‘I’m not I’m trying to lose weight, but thanks for making me feel like [poo emoji].
‘Hope you all have a great bank holiday’.
She then added: ‘And then you’re surprised when people have depression, anxiety and eating disorders [thumbs down emoji]’.
Cara’s followers were quick to defend her and hit back at the idea that she looked ‘pregnant.’
One wrote: ‘How vile are people far from looking pregnant you look lovely not all women get flat stomachs after babies not matter how hard you try xx [sic].’
Another said: ‘Cara! You r so beautiful.. body shamers aren’t welcome here… you don’t deserve it [sic]’.
A third added: ‘I don’t think you look pregnant at all @cara_delahoyde. You definitely don’t need to lose weight either! You are healthy, you have a beautiful baby and that’s all that matters – don’t worry about what anybody else thinks’.
Hear, hear.