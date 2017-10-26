Camilla and Jamie definitely don't flaunt their romance...

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have stayed together since leaving the show and we are SO glad.

However, the pair often get questioned by fans about their relationship as they don’t tend to post much about one another – unlike the fellow Love Island co-star couples.

But Cam insists that they don’t let the other relationships influence them, and they’re happy taking their relationship at their own pace.

We don’t feel any pressure, as long as we’re happy,’ she told the Daily Mail. ‘We are just taking things at our own pace.’

‘I think the trick is to enjoy things as they are now, and that builds a strong foundation for the future,’ the 27 year old continued.

Adding that Jamie has gone down a storm with her friends and family, she gushed about her man and his keen interest in helping people improve their mental health: ‘He is great at bringing that up and asking those questions [about mental health]. He is going to make a huge difference. He has my absolute full support.’

Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

‘Any woman might feel great for 12 hours in the day, but then in the evening you don’t feel great about yourself. It’s a very normal thing. To give Jamie his due – he is very good at making me feel good,’ she revealed.

And with the nation falling a bit in love with Camilla themselves this summer, will the brunette beauty be returning to our screens any time soon?

‘Never say never,’ she said. ‘You don’t know what could happen in six months or a year, five years’ time… If I did anything else, I would have to go into something knowing how it’s edited. Love Island did a great job with that. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it if I didn’t know [how it’s edited].’

We miss you, Cam!