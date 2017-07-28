Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Have Taken The Next Step…

The loved-up pair made it to second place on this year's Love Island. And here's what's happened since...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were one of the most popular couple’s on Love Island this year.

It’s no surprise really, considering the 28-year-old won the hearts of the nation with her unwavering fairness and relatable honesty.

See: Could Love Island’s Camilla Spell Trouble For Meghan Markle?

Of course, Cam’ didn’t exactly have the easiest ride on the romance front. Her relationship with Jonny Mitchell was very up and down – and included a hotly debated fall-out over feminism – and finally came to an end with the arrival of Tyla Carr.

Poor Camilla was left pretty heartbroken, and viewers watched her fight back tears as she handled the whole thing with dignity and grace.

Atta-girl.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Things then got a little awkward when Craig Lawson entered the villa. He had his sights set on the bomb disposal expert from the start, but after a cheeky kiss Camilla quickly decided that it wasn’t really working for her.

🤗🙌🌴☀️💕WAHHH THE FINAL!!! GET VOTING TEAM!!! 🤗🙌🌴☀️💕Thank you so much everyone- so much love ❤️ #camjam #loveisland2017 #teamcammy #emotionallydrained A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Fans were left feeling concerned that it wasn’t going to happen for Camilla, with many taking to social media to beg for a Prince Charming to swoop in and save the day.

Enter, Jamie Jewitt.

From the get-go, he seemed to be Camilla’s type on paper, and the pair quickly bonded over authors and a love for humanitarian work.

See: Olivia Attwood Has The ‘Best Day’ At The Farm With Chris Hughes

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

What a tour guide 🐄😂@camillathurlow #loveislandreunion 📸@imcokes A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

The rest, as they say, is history.

But after making it into the Love Island final, what’s come next for Jamilla 2.0 AKA CamJam?

Fingers crossed we don't miss our stop 🚂😴@jamiejewitt_ (photo credit @imcokes ☺️) A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Well, one look at their social media accounts will tell you that they’re still going strong.

In fact, Cam’ has taken her new man to Scotland to meet her friends and family, and it looks as though he’s made himself right at home.

Aww.

Morning tour of thurlow manor 👀🌂 #loveislandreunion @camillathurlow A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Taking to Instagram, he captioned a snap of one of their outdoor dates: ‘Morning tour of thurlow manor 👀🌂 #loveislandreunion@camillathurlow’.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

There seems to have been some confusion, though, after a seemingly innocent snap of the pair ‘disappeared’ from Instagram.

The Calvin Klein model posted it for a second time, claiming: ‘Hey guys, I woke up this morning and this photo had been deleted by instagram for not suiting the community?!? Can you guys see anything wrong with it? I’m baffled, so here it is again… 👀’.

Travelling with this little tinker 😋 #bringonthehaggis 🕺🏻 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

Hmm.

The original still appears to be there, though, along with the words: ‘Travelling with this little tinker 😋 #bringonthehaggis 🕺🏻’.

Bless ’em.

CamJam FOREVER.