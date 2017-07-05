Is The Nation Starting To Turn Against Love Island’s Camilla?

Last night's shock twists left many viewers believing that Camilla's time might be up...

Camilla Thurlow has certainly been one of the stand-out contestants on this year’s Love Island.

The shy but sassy lady has been keeping her cards close to her chest, taking her time to open up and get to know the girls and the boys.

Not your typical islander, Camilla had a colourful career in in the field of work known as Explosive Ordnance Disposal. Yup, the girl is pretty badass.

Having to travel for work to places that have recently faced conflict – such as Cambodia, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan – she spent a lot of time away from her close friends and family. It’s fair to say that the 27-year-old found it a little tough to relate to her fellow islanders at first, but viewers have been loving to watch her come out of her shell.

Of course, Cam’s time on the island took a bit of an emotional turn when her on/off romance with Jonny Mitchell came to screeching halt. By now you’ll be more than aware that he’s cracking on with newcomer Tyla – and poor Cammy isn’t quite over it yet.

When new lad Craig entered the villa and made it his mission to woo her, viewers thought that she might be about to get a second chance at love.

But she put a stop to that during last night’s episode, telling him that she just wasn’t ready for anything else so soon. She even tried to convince him to pursue one of the new girls, explaining that she was happy to be on her own and to continue enjoying her time with her gal pals.

But wait. You know the saying. It’s Love Island, not friend island.

Viewers took to Twitter to react, and it seems as though some people are getting a little, well, frustrated with Camilla.

Others, however, are defending her.

Well, she does seem to have become something of a national treasure.

What do you think? Will Camilla fall for one of the new boys?

We’ll have to tune in tonight to find out!

Eeep.