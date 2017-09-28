Love Island’s Camilla Proves There’s No Drama With Jonny And Stephanie

Things could have got a little awkward for the Love Island lady when they all turned up at the same event...

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow was spotted out with Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt, who’s currently dating her ex Jonny Mitchell, last night.

The reality stars, who have something of an awkward history, were all seen at the launch of Ella Jade Interiors at Raffles nightclub in Chelsea on Wednesday.

But, proving that the past is firmly behind them, they were all smiles as they enjoyed their night out.

According to The Sun, Camilla and Stephanie ‘appeared friendly’ as they spent some time together. Jonny was also there, accompanying his new lady.

Steph, who shot to fame on US reality show The Hills and has more recently appeared on MIC, was criticised in recent weeks for appearing to throw shade at the Love Island sweetheart.

Having spent some time with Jonny – who was at the centre of his own controversy during his time on the ITV2 dating show – Steph shared a cosy selfie from their trip to Bali.

But it was her caption – which read: ‘1 month with this #feminist…’ – that really got fans riled up.

You may remember that one of the biggest talking points of Love Island came when Camilla and Jonny had their row about feminism.

Seeing the backlash at the time, Stephanie took to Twitter to clear up the meaning behind her words.

Reaching out to Camilla on social media, she wrote: ‘Hey Camilla, I’ve seen how people have taken my jab at Jonny 2 be a jab at u- just want u to know that was not my intention [sic]’.

Getting no reply, she then added: ‘@CamillaThurlow was purely giving jonny a hard time for what he had said. Much respect to you- I hope your feelings weren’t hurt….

‘1. I would never talk abt someone I’ve never met and 2. I would never make light of women’s (un)equality [sic]’.

It’s all clearly water under the bridge now though.

No dramz to see here.