You Need To Know What Love Island’s Camilla And Jamie Have Been Up To

By

The Love Island favourites have been using their new-found fame for something pretty incredible...

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are still going strong.

The pair, who came second in the final of the ITV2 show, have been spending a lot of time together since arriving back into the ‘real’ world.

Having visited Cam’s family in Scotland, the reality couple have followed through with their philanthropic plans and jetted abroad to do some charity work together.

Camilla made no secret of the fact that she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness for some of the plights in the world, having already carved out a successful career as a bomb disposal expert – which saw her travelling to places that had recently faced conflict, such as Cambodia, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan – before her time on Love Island.

A week ago, the 28-year-old shared a selfie with her man to announce that they were about to head off on their humanitarian trip.

Sharing her journey with the 1.3 million fans that now follower her on Instagram, Camilla has been posting about the people that she has met, as well as offering an insight into their stories.

Today we were immensely humbled to join the Soul Food Kitchen team to help with the preparation and distribution of meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki. We met the loveliest volunteers who are not only giving their time here, but are acting as powerful advocates back at home. They have made the decision to #chooselove with @HelpRefugeesUK, and their efforts are making an incredible difference to wonderful people trapped in a desperate situation. If you would like to support them please do take a look at the #chooselove t-shirt, which is available on @asos – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East 💛. The extremely talented @jamiejewitt_ is doing an amazing job of capturing footage of our time here with @indigovolunteers, and we cannot wait to share it all with you when we get home 📽

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

Working with indiGO Volunteers, CamJam have helped A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and have worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to the homeless refugees in Thessaloniki.

More recently, Camilla opened up about her time at the Larissa camp.

Yesterday @indigovolunteers arranged for us to join @intervolvegr volunteers at Larissa camp. While I was in one of the communal areas, two teenage girls came in to chat and play music. Amongst other songs they played Despacito and as happy a moment as it was, it was also a stark reminder that the people affected by this crisis are you and I born in another place at another time. These young ladies won't go out with their friends to see a film tonight, they won't be able to go to the shops this weekend – they will go back to their makeshift home in a container, a home that was meant to be temporary but is starting to feel scarily permanent. It was the saddest happy day, watching the children enjoying Jamie's obstacle course, knowing that instead of a life full of the chances they deserve, they will wake up to the same day in the same place for who knows how long. They have already experienced immense hardship back home and on their travels, and now they continue to be affected by the traumatising reality of feeling stuck in a place with no hope. It is organisations like InterVolve that are providing activities and services that bring hope, dignity and purpose to individuals that should never had these basic rights taken from them. A lot of the incredible volunteers we met through the day originally came for a few weeks and have ended up staying months. They chose to open their eyes to what is happening here, and I have the utmost respect for their tireless work day in day out to make a very real difference. Many of the grassroots organisations here (including InterVolve) receive their funding from @helprefugeesuk, and without them so many crucial projects would not take place. If you wish to support them and #chooselove, please go to @asos where you can buy a #chooselove t-shirt – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East. #indigovolunteers #chooselove #HelpRefugeesUK

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

She wrote: ‘While I was in one of the communal areas, two teenage girls came in to chat and play music. Amongst other songs they played Despacito and as happy a moment as it was, it was also a stark reminder that the people affected by this crisis are you and I born in another place at another time.

‘These young ladies won’t go out with their friends to see a film tonight, they won’t be able to go to the shops this weekend – they will go back to their makeshift home in a container, a home that was meant to be temporary but is starting to feel scarily permanent.

‘It was the saddest happy day, watching the children enjoying Jamie’s obstacle course, knowing that instead of a life full of the chances they deserve, they will wake up to the same day in the same place for who knows how long. They have already experienced immense hardship back home and on their travels, and now they continue to be affected by the traumatising reality of feeling stuck in a place with no hope.’

On our final day we visited Serres, where survivors from the displaced Yazidi population live in a refugee camp. Organisations are not allowed inside the camp. Instead, Lifting Hands provides lessons in a neighbouring park. We attended an English lesson for young women aged 14 – 17yrs old. Under the shade of a tree, the class spoke of their desire to become doctors, lawyers, and journalists. Every single one of them without fail said they wanted to help others – that they know what it feels like to be alone and they never want anyone else to feel the same way. Despite the absolute horror and inexplicable violence these women have seen, somehow they have chosen love over hatred. Watching this group of ambitious, intelligent and compassionate individuals I was overwhelmed with sadness; they will not have the chance to live the life they deserve. Lifting Hands do an incredible job of providing as many opportunities for education as they can, but as one of the volunteers and I were discussing it always feels like it is not enough to replace what these lovely people have lost. However, seeing the incredible difference it makes to the lives of the people in the camp reminded me how important it is to do something. Without @liftinghandsinternational there would be no provision of education whatsoever. So no, we cannot do everything, we cannot repay the debt conflict leaves when it steals from innocent people's lives – but we can all in our own small way do something. I would be so grateful if you would please consider supporting @helprefugeesuk in funding these life-changing projects through purchasing a #chooselove t-shirt from @asos – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

Camilla continued, ‘It is organisations like InterVolve that are providing activities and services that bring hope, dignity and purpose to individuals that should never had these basic rights taken from them. A lot of the incredible volunteers we met through the day originally came for a few weeks and have ended up staying months. They chose to open their eyes to what is happening here, and I have the utmost respect for their tireless work day in day out to make a very real difference. Many of the grassroots organisations here (including InterVolve) receive their funding from @helprefugeesuk, and without them so many crucial projects would not take place.

‘If you wish to support them and #chooselove, please go to @asos where you can buy a #chooselove t-shirt – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East. #indigovolunteers #chooselove#HelpRefugeesUK’.

Whilst the stories and circumstances are pretty heartbreaking to hear, it’s important to see the help that is being given – and Camilla’s fans have been quick to take note.

Comments include: ‘What your doing is amazing @camillathurlow you should be very proud of yourself. Your a very inspiring lady [sic]’, ‘I think it’s amazing how your using your new found fame to make others aware of these campaigns ❤️ [sic]’ and ‘You are absolutely inspiring, and I hope that someday I can find someone as perfect to travel with and help the world :)…’

Amazing work, lady.

 