You Need To Know What Love Island’s Camilla And Jamie Have Been Up To

The Love Island favourites have been using their new-found fame for something pretty incredible...

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are still going strong.

The pair, who came second in the final of the ITV2 show, have been spending a lot of time together since arriving back into the ‘real’ world.

Having visited Cam’s family in Scotland, the reality couple have followed through with their philanthropic plans and jetted abroad to do some charity work together.

Camilla made no secret of the fact that she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness for some of the plights in the world, having already carved out a successful career as a bomb disposal expert – which saw her travelling to places that had recently faced conflict, such as Cambodia, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan – before her time on Love Island.

We are on our way! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us so far – we will keep you all posted on how we get on 💛

A week ago, the 28-year-old shared a selfie with her man to announce that they were about to head off on their humanitarian trip.

Sharing her journey with the 1.3 million fans that now follower her on Instagram, Camilla has been posting about the people that she has met, as well as offering an insight into their stories.

Working with indiGO Volunteers, CamJam have helped A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and have worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to the homeless refugees in Thessaloniki.

More recently, Camilla opened up about her time at the Larissa camp.

She wrote: ‘While I was in one of the communal areas, two teenage girls came in to chat and play music. Amongst other songs they played Despacito and as happy a moment as it was, it was also a stark reminder that the people affected by this crisis are you and I born in another place at another time.

‘These young ladies won’t go out with their friends to see a film tonight, they won’t be able to go to the shops this weekend – they will go back to their makeshift home in a container, a home that was meant to be temporary but is starting to feel scarily permanent.

‘It was the saddest happy day, watching the children enjoying Jamie’s obstacle course, knowing that instead of a life full of the chances they deserve, they will wake up to the same day in the same place for who knows how long. They have already experienced immense hardship back home and on their travels, and now they continue to be affected by the traumatising reality of feeling stuck in a place with no hope.’

Camilla continued, ‘It is organisations like InterVolve that are providing activities and services that bring hope, dignity and purpose to individuals that should never had these basic rights taken from them. A lot of the incredible volunteers we met through the day originally came for a few weeks and have ended up staying months. They chose to open their eyes to what is happening here, and I have the utmost respect for their tireless work day in day out to make a very real difference. Many of the grassroots organisations here (including InterVolve) receive their funding from @helprefugeesuk, and without them so many crucial projects would not take place.

‘If you wish to support them and #chooselove, please go to @asos where you can buy a #chooselove t-shirt – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East. #indigovolunteers #chooselove#HelpRefugeesUK’.

Whilst the stories and circumstances are pretty heartbreaking to hear, it’s important to see the help that is being given – and Camilla’s fans have been quick to take note.

Comments include: ‘What your doing is amazing @camillathurlow you should be very proud of yourself. Your a very inspiring lady [sic]’, ‘I think it’s amazing how your using your new found fame to make others aware of these campaigns ❤️ [sic]’ and ‘You are absolutely inspiring, and I hope that someday I can find someone as perfect to travel with and help the world :)…’

Amazing work, lady.