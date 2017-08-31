Love Island Fans Are Concerned About Camilla And Jamie’s Relationship RN

The pair haven't posted an Instagram photo together for a little while, and it's got followers talking...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were one of our favourite couples on this year’s Love Island.

The couple finished second on the ITV2 show last month, despite the fact that they were the only finalists not to have made it official in the villa.

Then, instead of booking in club appearances and signing fashion deals, they headed off on their first humanitarian mission together.

Working with indiGO Volunteers, CamJam helped charity A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece.

They seemed pretty smitten after returning, with Jamie commenting on a photo of Camilla’s newly-dyed brunette hair: ‘WOW 😍😍😍 x.’

But now fans are getting a teeny bit concerned about their romance. NOOO.

They’ve noticed that they haven’t appeared in an Instagram photo together since 14 August, with worried comments including: ‘I have a bad feeling you and cam have split up. Please tell me this isn’t true…..’

Hmm. This is despite the fact that Jamie, 27, recently told The Sun: ‘I definitely want Camilla to be my girlfriend by the end of the year. I am 100% committed to her. We’ve already planned future trips for this year too.’

Others claimed that Cam’, 28, had unfollowed her beau, but we’ve checked and that’s definitely not the case.

However, the majority reckon CamJam should just be left to get on with things, whether they’ve ended things or not.

One wrote: ‘Two gorgeous people in a loving relationship nobody is ever together 24/7 let them live their lives the way they see fit.’

Another said: ‘Just because they haven’t posted a photo with them together doesn’t mean they have separated! Couples being together 24/7 is not healthy , it is good to be separated sometimes! [sic].’

Fingers crossed these two are all A-okay.