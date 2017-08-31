Love Island Fans Are Concerned About Camilla And Jamie’s Relationship RN

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt
By

The pair haven't posted an Instagram photo together for a little while, and it's got followers talking...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were one of our favourite couples on this year’s Love Island.

The couple finished second on the ITV2 show last month, despite the fact that they were the only finalists not to have made it official in the villa.

Camilla and Jamie finished as runners-up on Love Island

Then, instead of booking in club appearances and signing fashion deals, they headed off on their first humanitarian mission together.

Working with indiGO Volunteers, CamJam helped charity A Drop In The Ocean by delivering food and clothing, and worked with the Soul Food Kitchen team to give meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece.

They seemed pretty smitten after returning, with Jamie commenting on a photo of Camilla’s newly-dyed brunette hair: ‘WOW 😍😍😍 x.’

Yesterday @indigovolunteers arranged for us to join @intervolvegr volunteers at Larissa camp. While I was in one of the communal areas, two teenage girls came in to chat and play music. Amongst other songs they played Despacito and as happy a moment as it was, it was also a stark reminder that the people affected by this crisis are you and I born in another place at another time. These young ladies won't go out with their friends to see a film tonight, they won't be able to go to the shops this weekend – they will go back to their makeshift home in a container, a home that was meant to be temporary but is starting to feel scarily permanent. It was the saddest happy day, watching the children enjoying Jamie's obstacle course, knowing that instead of a life full of the chances they deserve, they will wake up to the same day in the same place for who knows how long. They have already experienced immense hardship back home and on their travels, and now they continue to be affected by the traumatising reality of feeling stuck in a place with no hope. It is organisations like InterVolve that are providing activities and services that bring hope, dignity and purpose to individuals that should never had these basic rights taken from them. A lot of the incredible volunteers we met through the day originally came for a few weeks and have ended up staying months. They chose to open their eyes to what is happening here, and I have the utmost respect for their tireless work day in day out to make a very real difference. Many of the grassroots organisations here (including InterVolve) receive their funding from @helprefugeesuk, and without them so many crucial projects would not take place. If you wish to support them and #chooselove, please go to @asos where you can buy a #chooselove t-shirt – all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East. #indigovolunteers #chooselove #HelpRefugeesUK

But now fans are getting a teeny bit concerned about their romance. NOOO.

They’ve noticed that they haven’t appeared in an Instagram photo together since 14 August, with worried comments including: ‘I have a bad feeling you and cam have split up. Please tell me this isn’t true…..’

Hmm. This is despite the fact that Jamie, 27, recently told The Sun: ‘I definitely want Camilla to be my girlfriend by the end of the year. I am 100% committed to her. We’ve already planned future trips for this year too.’

AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side 💁🏻#brunette

Others claimed that Cam’, 28, had unfollowed her beau, but we’ve checked and that’s definitely not the case.

However, the majority reckon CamJam should just be left to get on with things, whether they’ve ended things or not.

One wrote: ‘Two gorgeous people in a loving relationship nobody is ever together 24/7 let them live their lives the way they see fit.’

Another said: ‘Just because they haven’t posted a photo with them together doesn’t mean they have separated! Couples being together 24/7 is not healthy , it is good to be separated sometimes! [sic].’

Fingers crossed these two are all A-okay.