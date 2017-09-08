One Love Island Couple Think That Camilla And Jamie Are Over

Jess and Dom seem to be under the impression that Camilla and Jamie are no longer together. But what's REALLY going on...?

In news that we definitely didn’t want to be reading today, Love Island‘s Jess Shears and Dom Leaver have revealed that they believe co-stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have secretly ‘split’.

NOO.

See: Love Island’s Gabby Speaks Out In Support Of Camilla And Jamie

💜 @domlever A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Speaking to The Sun at the TV Choice Awards, Jess, 24, said: ‘I’d hope they would last but in all honesty, from what we can see and what we’ve heard we think they’ve broken up.’

Boyfriend Dom, 26, then added: ‘As they came out the villa they did so much together but recently they’ve gone really quiet and haven’t been out together for weeks so we don’t think it’s a thing.’

Quick visit to mums salon @luxerooms & to introduce Cam to the Luxe team. ☀️ . . #tanning #beauty #essex #beautysalon A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Their words follow existing break-up rumours, which seem to have been sparked when eagle-eyed fans spotted they that hadn’t appeared on one another’s social media pages in a while.

Thankfully, the couple – who made it to second place in the Love Island final – didn’t take too long to silence those rumours, posting a number of loved-up posts from one of their date nights.

THANK GOODNESS.

What’s more, a rep for Camilla has reportedly insisted that CamJam are still a thing.

It seems as though fans are thrilled at the news that they’re still going strong.

Traffic Jam Cam A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Taking to Instagram, a number of them have left supportive comments, such as: ‘AHHHH you’re still together?? Yaasss 💓’ and ‘Lovely to see you guys still going strong 😍😍😍’.

And we couldn’t agree more.

#CamJamForever.