Fans Are Excited To See This Photo Of Love Island’s Camilla And Jamie

The Love Island couple have been seen out together for the first time in a while...

Love Island fans have been a little concerned about Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt in recent weeks.

Having become heavily invested in the pair since they met on the ITV2 dating show – making it to second place in the final – viewers have been loving to keep an eye on their growing romance.

But they were soon hit by split rumours when they went a little silent on social media.

Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever then added fuel to the fire by admitting that they believed they had heard they’d ‘broken up.’

Despite the fact that a rep for Camilla reportedly insisted that CamJam were still a thing at the time, the pair hadn’t been seen together for quite a while.

Until now.

The seemingly loved-up pair made a public appearance together on Thursday night for the Everyday Heroes Awards.

Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Posing for a photo in their red carpet glam, the LI pair announced their evening plans to fans.

Camilla shared the photo on Instagram, writing: ‘Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes’.

The 28-year-old looked beaut in a slinky pastel pink gown, and beau Jamie was suited and booted in a navy two piece.

Fans rushed to compliment the pair, and share their excitement, with comments including: ‘Such a classy couple#goals’, ‘The real winners of Love Island ❤❤’ and ‘What an amazing couple – u look great! [sic]’.

Others seemed happy to see confirmation that they are, indeed, still a thing.

‘Aww their still together [sic],’ one wrote.

‘So happy to see the two of you are still going strong you are so well suited,’ another added.

And so are we.