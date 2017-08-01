Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow Has A Dramatic Hair Transformation

The Love Island runner-up has shared a new look on Instagram. And fans love it...

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow won the hearts of viewers for a number of different reasons.

Not your typical reality TV contestant, the 28-year-old (who enjoyed her birthday whilst in the villa) had a very different life before applying for the ITV2 show. Working in Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Camilla’s job saw her traveling around the world on humanitarian missions, working hard to help places that had recently faced conflict, such as Cambodia, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

See: Camilla Thurlow’s Life Was SO Different Before Love Island

Yup. She’s one tough cookie, that’s for sure. And she didn’t compromise her beliefs or values during her time on Love Island, resulting in us loving her even more.

As well as her kick-ass views on feminism and her love of literature, viewers seemed to have a lot of feelings about her, er, eyelashes.

If you can believe it, entire conversations were had about the islander’s fluttery lashes. One fan hilariously tweeted: ‘If Camilla’s eyelashes can make it through 7 weeks of # loveisland you can make it through today…’

When fellow islander Chloe Crowhurst spilled her beauty secret on social media – telling Geordie Shore‘s Chloe Ferry: ‘She does them herself everyday!!!!’ – fans rejoiced at the knowledge.

See: The Truth Behind Camilla Thurlow’s Eyelashes Has Been Revealed

But that’s not the only thing about Camilla’s appearance that got people talking – her luscious locks were also pretty topical. Is there anything about her that we weren’t obsessed with?!

Since leaving the villa – and making it to second place in the final – Camilla seems to have had something of a makeover.

Now, the former Miss Edinburgh has fresh hair extensions, having paid a visit to Easilocks.

The gorgeous @camillathurlow wearing new @easilockshair …. what a BABE! 😍 A post shared by James Silk (@jameswsilk) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Brand ambassador and hair stylist James Silk shared an ‘after’ shot on Instagram, writing: ‘The gorgeous @camillathurlow wearing new @easilockshair …. what a BABE! 😍’.

Yes, what a babe indeed.

Fans were quick to praise her glam new look.

The girl crush just got even deeper.