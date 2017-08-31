Love Island’s Camilla Shares Some Powerful Words On Instagram

The 27-year-old shared some advice about self-confidence and believing in yourself...

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow became something of a national treasure during her time in the villa.

Not your typical islander, the 27-year-old had previously been employed in the field of work known as Explosive Ordnance Disposal, which involved travelling to places that had faced conflict, such as Cambodia, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Yup. She’s one brainy bad-ass.

It seemed to take a little while for Cam to come out of her shell and find her comfort zone on the ITV2 show, but we loved to see her bonding with the girls and – following a lot of drama with Jonny Mitchell – finally developing a romance with Jamie ‘knight in shining armour’ Jewitt.

Since leaving the show – and making it to second place in the final – Camilla has gone back to what she loves, taking her newfound social media influence along on her humanitarian missions with her.

In fact, one of Camilla’s latest Instagram posts includes some emotional words about self-confidence and learning to believe in yourself.

What a role model, eh?

Alongside a photograph of herself at work, she said: ‘On a daily basis I am a victim of my own lack of belief in my worthiness. Even now I don’t feel I should be writing this, but I know how much of a difference it would have made to hear it myself.

‘Sometimes your insecurities will lead you to accept other people’s expectations of your capabilities. It is easy to let the beliefs of others define you, but you can also turn not knowing your limitations into a strength.’

Sharing her words of wisdom, she continued, ‘There is no category or box you need to fit into, and when we free ourselves of false barriers we can make our way along our own path discovering what we are truly capable of.

‘Whatever it is that drives you, centre yourself around that passion because every thing you do in service of it will make you a little stronger, a little bolder and a lot more YOU, and that’s exactly what we need – because YOU are great…’

Great words, Cam.

Her followers were quick to praise her, with reactions including: ‘What an uplifting message! Lovely words spoken from the heart!’ and ‘these words ❤️ have made a difference…’

Another added: ‘Thank you for writing that. It’s just what I needed to hear. You are an inspirational woman and you are helping a lot of people without even realising it…’

We’re so pleased to see that Camilla’s relatable honesty is reaching – and helping – people.