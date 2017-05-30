It appears the birth of their first baby didn't go exactly to plan...

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison met on the first series of Love Island back in 2015.

Fast forward two years and the couple have just welcomed their first child together, baby girl Vienna.

Moments like this ❤️👶🏽 A post shared by Luis Morrison (@luismorrison39) on May 14, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

But despite appearing to be stronger than ever, Cally and Luis have recently opened up to OK! Magazine about their near-split during her pregnancy.

‘We were falling apart,’ Luis admitted, ‘But Vienna brought us back together. We overcame it.’

Cally agreed, explaining that the birth of their daughter changed everything: ‘I didn’t enjoy my pregnancy at all,’ she confessed.

‘We were arguing about daft stuff and she was in my tummy the whole time.’

‘Now it’s made what happened before seem like a blur because we’ve got this little blessing. If we could have seen her then, we would have been okay.’

Cally Jane also went on to discuss the traumatic birth of baby Vienna.

The stunning reality star faced complications in labour, which resulted in an emergency C-Section.

‘I didn’t really know what was going on,’ Cally recalled.

‘But I could tell by Luis’s face that something was seriously wrong.’

The brunette beauty described how they had to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Vienna: ‘Her heart rate dropped so I had to have an emergency Caesarean section.’

Luckily for the family of three everything went smoothly, and the new parents seem seriously in love with their darling daughter.

New mum Cally took to Instagram today to share the first snap of their gorgeous baby girl.

Meet Vienna Morrison-Beech our absolute world 🌎❤️ A post shared by C A L L Y J A N E (@misscallyjane) on May 30, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Fans of the reality TV couple were quick to show their support and love for the new family.

‘She is beautiful…worth the wait😍😍😍,’ one fan commented.

Another agreed: ‘oh my god she is the cutest! 😉’.

One follower congratulated the new parents: ‘Oh my she is amazing 👌❤ well done to you both 😍 xx’.

We completely agree, she is beautiful. Congratulations again, guys!

By Emily Jefferies