Cally Jane Beech Reveals What’s Really Going On With Luis Morrison

Are they back on? Cally has revealed all...

Cally Jane Beech met Luis Morrison on ITV2’s hit dating show Love Island in 2015.

The pair hit it off instantly, and fast forward two years they even have a beautiful baby girl together.

And, let’s face it, they are one SERIOUSLY good looking family.

But it’s no secret that they haven’t had the smoothest of relationships, having split and reunited multiple times over the last couple of years, their most recent split being just two months after their daughter was born.

And now Cally has spoken to OK! magazine at Anokha Restaurant’s 10th anniversary party to set the story straight on their relationship, revealing that they’re actually still living together with their baby girl Vienna despite their split.

‘I don’t even know what’s going on myself at the moment,’ she admitted to the publication. ‘We’re on and off at the moment, but we’re okay. We are still living together.’

The blue-eyed beauty went on to admit that having a child has definitely impacted their relationship: ‘That’s where all the stress comes from,’ before insisting: ‘We’re good, we are trying.’

Cally gave birth to gorgeous little Vienna in May earlier this year, and she previously confessed that her and Luis ‘weren’t on speaking terms’ ahead of the birth.

‘I went to my mum’s,’ she told new! magazine. ‘I knew we needed the break. We weren’t really talking before I went into labour – I just didn’t want it to turn into another argument.’

She continued: ‘I wasn’t happy and he’d notice that and then I’d say: ‘Well do something about it then!’’

Relationships are never easy, especially those in the public eye, but we really hope these two can make things work…