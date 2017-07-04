Love Island Viewers Were Distracted By Something During Last Night’s Show

Kem and Amber had an emotional conversation about their feelings. But fans couldn't help but fixate on something else...

Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay found himself in something of a love triangle during Monday night’s show.

Well, we say he found himself in it, but it’s probably a little more accurate to say that he created it for himself.

After spending a few days at Casa Amor with a bunch of new girls, the 21-year-old decided to shake things up and couple-up with new girl Chyna.

To add to the dramz, doing so risked Amber’s place in the villa. The 20-year-old was all set to stay loyal to her man – who she seemed to be on the road to rekindling things with before he was whisked away on the lads’ trip.

But, as you probably know, everything soon changed when she was delivered a postcard depicting that kiss.

In order to save her place, Amber chose to re-couple with new lad Nathan. But it was pretty clear that she was still harbouring feelings for the Essex hairdresser.

During last night’s show, Kem admitted to Amber that he had fallen in love with her – yup, the ‘L’ word was being dropped all over the gaffe.

Calling things off with Chyna, Kem took Amber aside once again to apologise, confessing that he had pushed her away and had been scared of his feelings.

Amber underlined the fact that she had remained loyal to him, and the pair seemed to decide to give things another go.

Yes, it looks like their eggs are ALL firmly in each other’s baskets.

Of course, many viewers took to Twitter to gush about the emotional moment.

Reactions included: ‘Awe!! Tbf I absolutely love Amber and Kem together🌈❤️ #LoveIsland’, ‘#loveisland kem and amber are BACK!’ and ‘Literally love Kem and Amber you cuties ❤️👫 #loveisland’.

But a few others seemed to be a little distracted by something else that was going on during that heart-to-heart.

Yup. Apparently Kem’s nail varnish was a pretty big talking point on social media. What’s more, eagle-eyed fans spotted that another islander was sporting the exact same colour.

HASHTAG BROMANCE.

What’s your verdict on Kember? Can they go the distance?

Let’s tune in tonight to find out…